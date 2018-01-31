Trade training schools offer promising future

Teenager Mark Doughty wanted a trade but also wanted to finish his HSC so the McCarthy Catholic Trade Training Centre (TTC), Emu Plains was the perfect solution.

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta (CEDP) has two TTCs – the other at Loyola Senior High School, Mt Druitt – where students can complete their HSC while studying for a trade.

The specially designed TTC HSC course ensures students can access School-Based Apprenticeships in a flexible timetable, supported by teacher mentoring for both students and employers.

Mark excelled, becoming the 2017 School-Based Apprentice of the year in the NSW Training Awards.

“I take great satisfaction in the transformative nature of my work. Comparing my before and after images drives me to gain more experience and knowledge,” he said.

By age 14, Mt Druitt based Mark ran his own lawn mowing business, which continues to grow.

He loves giving back to his community in voluntary landscaping at school, in local parks and for St Vincent De Paul, Mt Druitt.

Like many of his fellow students at McCarthy, Mark has also secured an apprenticeship and works one day a week with his employer, spending another day at TAFE studying a Certificate III in Horticulture (Parks and Gardens).

This article first appeared in the December 2017 print edition of Catholic Outlook.

At the request of Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, Catholic Outlook was printed in December 2017 to connect the Diocese and showcase the good works across the Diocese’s many agencies and ministries.