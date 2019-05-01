Understanding Annulment of Marriage in the Catholic Church

Marriage breakdown is usually a traumatic experience for all concerned.

The Church reaches out in support of those whose marriage has broken down, while upholding the permanence of a true Christian marriage.

CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains’ Solo Parent Services and the Diocese of Parramatta Tribunal Office are holding a seminar on ‘Understanding the Process of Annulment of Marriage within the Catholic Church.’

This seminar will be held on Tuesday 7 May 2019 from 7pm to 9pm at St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish Hall, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta.

Many separated and divorced people and their families wonder about their status within the Catholic Church, and begin to ask such questions as:

What is the basis for an annulment?

How does an annulment differ from a divorce?

How long does it take?

Are children of a marriage declared null considered illegitimate?

At this Seminar you will have the opportunity to have these and other questions clearly answered.

The seminar is free, but donations are welcomed. Registration is essential.

To register, please contact Rita, Solo Parent Services on (02) 8843 2575 or soloparentservices@ccss.org.au.

Download the seminar flyer here.