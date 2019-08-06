US Bishops condemn senseless gun violence

The Archbishop of San Antonio in Texas, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), and the Chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, have all condemned the senseless violence against shoppers in El Paso on Saturday. They also offered their prayers for the victims.

Please find the statement of Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller below

I, and Auxiliary Bishop Michael Boulette, offer our prayers on behalf of the Archdiocese of San Antonio to the families of those killed and the victims who were wounded at the mass shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso this afternoon. News reports from mid-afternoon Saturday state that perhaps 20 people are dead and even more individuals suffered gunshot wounds and were being treated at hospitals. Bishop Mark Seitz and the Diocese of El Paso are responding in faith to this terrible tragedy and are holding a prayer vigil this evening, and we express our gratitude to law enforcement and other emergency personnel who were first on the scene of this heinous crime, and whose actions undoubtedly saved additional lives. This senseless violence, against innocent weekend shoppers, again horrifies our consciences, as there seems to be no end to the bloodshed overwhelming us. We call on the Lord and the Holy Spirit to help us restore and rebuild respect for life in our nation; to end this unspeakable carnage which keeps repeating itself in a heartbreaking manner.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), and Bishop Frank J. Dewane of Venice, Florida, Chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, issued the following statement in response to the tragic shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas.

“This Saturday, less than week after the horrific instances of gun violence in California, yet another terrible, senseless and inhumane shooting took place, this time at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas.

“Something remains fundamentally evil in our society when locations where people congregate to engage in the everyday activities of life can, without warning, become scenes of violence and contempt for human life. The plague that gun violence has become continues unchecked and spreads across our country.

“Things must change. Once again, we call for effective legislation that addresses why these unimaginable and repeated occurrences of murderous gun violence continue to take place in our communities. As people of faith, we continue to pray for all the victims, and for healing in all these stricken communities. But action is also needed to end these abhorrent acts.”

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.