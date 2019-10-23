Vale Deacon Robert Carroll

Deacon Robert (Bob) Carroll, a retired deacon of the Diocese of Parramatta, died on Monday 21 October at 11.40pm.

He is survived by his wife Katie, his children Ken, Catherine (Sr Christiane SDDM), Sherin, Robert (Bobby), and Julie and their families. A daughter, Christine, died 20 years ago.

Deacon Bob was born on 23 November 1936. He was ordained to the permanent diaconate on 3 September 1994 by Bishop Bede Heather.

He served in the parish of Quakers Hill from 1 October 1994 until 31 December 1997 and again from 19 April 2004 until his retirement from ministry on 30 November 2006.

Deacon Bob was also the Diocesan Director for Catholic Mission for a period of five years.

His funeral will be take place at St Augustine’s Catholic Church, 2 Gordon St, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450 on Monday, 28 October at 11am.

In your charity, please pray for the Repose of the Soul of Deacon Bob and remember his family in your prayers.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine on him.

May he rest in peace.