VIDEO: Migrant and Refugee Sunday 2017

On 27 August the Catholic Church in Australia and the Diocese of Parramatta celebrated Migrant and Refugee Sunday 2017.

The day marked a new year-long Diocesan campaign, Walking with Refugees and People Seeking Protection, that seeks to galvanise a Diocesan-wide, faith-filled urge to bring about a community and political culture that values fair and compassionate treatment of people seeking refuge and protection in Australia.

Speaking in front of over 200 people at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall, Seven Hills, Bishop of Parramatta and Bishops Delegate for Migrants and Refugees, Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv said Australia was a “wonderful country” that had been “courageous” in accepting refugees.

READ: Bishop Vincent’s Address at Migrant and Refugee Sunday 2017

VIEW: Images from Migrant and Refugee Sunday 2017

Watch Bishop Vincent’s address at Migrant and Refugee Sunday 2017 below or click here.