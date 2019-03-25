“Vive Cristo, esperanza nuestra” – Pope’s post-synodal Apostolic Exhortation

During his March 25 visit to the Marian shrine of Loreto, Pope Francis will sign the post-synodal Apostolic Exhortation, “Vive Cristo, esperanza nuestra,” the Spanish for “Christ, our hope, lives.”

“Vive Cristo, esperanza nuestra,” or “Christ, our hope, lives!”, are the opening words of the original Spanish text of the post-synodal Apostolic Exhortation in the form of a Letter to the Young, which Pope Francis will sign when he visits Italy’s Marian Shrine of Loreto in Italy on March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord.

“The Pope intends, with this gesture, to entrust to the Virgin Mary the document that completes the work of the Synod of Bishops held in the Vatican from 3 to 28 October, on the theme: “Young people, the faith, and vocational discernment,” the Vatican’s Press Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said, “The text of the Exhortation will subsequently be published with the signature of 25 March and presented, as is customary for a magisterial document, during a Press Conference at the Holy See Press Office, the details of which will be given in the coming days.”

During the less than 6-hour visit to the popular shrine on the Adriatic coast, the Pope will celebrate Mass in the Holy House, meet the sick and lunch with the bishops.

According to a pious tradition, the walls of the Holy House enshrined inside the Loreto basilica, are believed to be of the house of Mary in Nazareth where she lived and where the angel appeared and announced she would be the Mother of God.

