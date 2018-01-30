Volunteer in the Kimberley

Urgently needed: volunteers to work in remote Aboriginal communities

The Diocese of Broome is an amazing community situated in the north west of Australia, the Kimberley. The Kimberley region is home to some of Australia’s oldest indigenous communities and picturesque landscapes.

Kimberley Catholic Volunteer Service in the Diocese of Broome, WA, requires volunteers to assist with the work of the local Church in the Kimberley. There are various important voluntary tasks: administration, building maintenance, gardening, shop staffing, cooking, cleaning etc.

Placements are preferred for a period of 6 months.

We are currently seeking caretakers for the Balgo parish. Accommodation and food is provided. For further details on how to be a part of this unique experience, and an application form, please contact: Volunteer Coordinator: Anneliese Rohr 08 9192 1060. Email: volunteers@broomediocese.org or via their website www.broomediocese.org

For more information, please visit: http://broomediocese.org/volunteering/

