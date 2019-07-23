Volunteer in the Kimberley

The Diocese of Broome is an amazing community situated in the north west of Australia, the Kimberley. The Kimberley region is home to some of Australia’s oldest indigenous communities and picturesque landscapes.

Volunteers play an important role in the parishes which they serve while helping the diocese achieve its commitment to justice, reconciliation and peace in our land.

Kimberley Catholic Volunteer Service in the Diocese of Broome, Western Australia, requires volunteers to assist with the work of the local Church in the Kimberley. There are various important voluntary tasks: administration, building maintenance, gardening, shop staffing, cooking cleaning etc.

Placements are preferred for a period of six months. In return for being part of the team we offer accommodation, living expenses and an allowance.

We are currently seeking volunteers for several parishes including Kalumburu and La Grange/Bidyadanga.

Please include with your application, a recent reference from your Parish Priest, or the name of a person involved in the work of the apostolate, as a referee. Volunteers will be expected to supply a police clearance.

For further details on how to be a part of this unique experience, and an application form, please contact: Volunteer Coordinator Anneliese Rohr on (08) 9192 1060, email volunteers@broomediocese.org or visit www.broomediocese.org.

For more information, please visit http://broomediocese.org/volunteering/