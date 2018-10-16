Are you or your loved ones trying to conceive?

This can be a time of excitement and great joy but if it’s not happening as planned you may be feeling great anxiety, tension and a sense of helplessness.

Most couples assume that pregnancy will happen quickly and easily and are surprised when it doesn’t; as many as one in six couples struggle with infertility.

You’re invited to come along to our “Waiting for Gabriel’ Seminar for couples hoping to conceive.

There will be information, support, testimonies, afternoon tea and a blessing from Bishop Vincent Long. You will be introduced to natural ways to improve your cycle and information related to hormonal and medical treatments to help you conceive.

Couples may find that this experience has many positive outcomes not only relating to pregnancy– a deeper sense of intimacy and togetherness, improved communication skills, or a deeper knowledge, love and appreciation of their spouse.

Details: Waiting for Gabriel – an afternoon for couples hoping to conceive

Day & Time: Sunday 11 November 2018 1:30pm – 4:00pm

Venue: Institute for Mission, 1-5 Marion Street, Blacktown

RSVP Via this link nfs@parracatholic.org or 8838 3460

For more information contact Natural Fertility Services, Diocese of Parramatta catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org