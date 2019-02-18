Wanted: new singers for St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir

Are you a young Catholic musician looking to share your talent with the Diocese of Parramatta?

Do you enjoy leading your parish in liturgical worship through music?

Do you enjoy discovering new styles of music?

Would you like to meet other young Catholics with similar musical interests?

Why not join the St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir, Parramatta?

The choir, who perform weekly at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, as well as for major feast days and diocesan occasions, is recruiting new singers aged between 15 and 40 to join their ensemble.

Lead by Director of Music, Bernard Kirkpatrick, singers in the choir learn how to use their voices in unison with others in singing Gregorian chants, how to blend their voices together when singing a capella harmonies from the Renaissance and experience the thrill of accompanying the majestic cathedral pipe organ.

Music has always been a large part of the St Patrick’s Cathedral parish and it is blessed to have a committed team of musicians who serve its liturgical life.

For many young Catholics, music is an excellent way of connecting more profoundly with the mystery of faith and using one’s musical talent to inspire others in liturgical worship.

Participation in the choir enables musicians to engage in the Catholic Liturgy in a musically fulfilling way, while leading the Catholic community in singing God’s praise. The Cathedral Choir places strong emphasis on singing the liturgy, with the choir singing ministerial chants at the Solemn Mass every week as well.

Singers and musicians with a good voice and natural quality, a good sense of pitch, a good sense of rhythm and music reading skills are encouraged to apply for the choir.

Commitment and consistency is important for aspiring choralists, as rehearsals are held weekly and singing at the Solemn Mass every Sunday is required.

Choral Scholarship payments are available to singers between 16 and 35 who demonstrate talented vocal ability and potential music leadership qualities. These payments of between $2,500 and $4,000 is designed to provide financial support in lieu of other employment.

For more information about the choir, visit the St Patrick’s Cathedral music website, or contact Bernard Kirkpatrick on 0430 431 884.