Watch ACYF Live!

6 December 2017
Bishop of Parramatta, Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv.

For those who can’t attend the Australian Catholic Youth Festival in Homebush and the Domain, XT3 will be bringing the key events to you live and streamed over the internet.

Check out the following events, dates and times that you can watch direct on YouTube here.

Thursday 7th December

9:30am -10:45am AEDT
Opening Plenary

6:30pm-8:30pm AEDT
Evening Plenary

Friday 8th December

9:30am -10:45am AEDT
Opening Plenary

6:30pm-8:30pm
Evening Plenary

Saturday 9th December

4pm AEDT
Pre-Mass Concert with Matt Maher

6:30pm-8:30pm AEDT
Closing Mass

With thanks to XT3.

