Watch ACYF Live!

For those who can’t attend the Australian Catholic Youth Festival in Homebush and the Domain, XT3 will be bringing the key events to you live and streamed over the internet.

Check out the following events, dates and times that you can watch direct on YouTube here.

Thursday 7th December

9:30am -10:45am AEDT

Opening Plenary

6:30pm-8:30pm AEDT

Evening Plenary

Friday 8th December

9:30am -10:45am AEDT

Opening Plenary

6:30pm-8:30pm

Evening Plenary

Saturday 9th December

4pm AEDT

Pre-Mass Concert with Matt Maher

6:30pm-8:30pm AEDT

Closing Mass

With thanks to XT3.