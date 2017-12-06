Watch ACYF Live!

For those who can’t attend the Australian Catholic Youth Festival in Homebush and the Domain, XT3 will be bringing the key events to you live and streamed over the internet.
Check out the following events, dates and times that you can watch direct on YouTube here.
Thursday 7th December
9:30am -10:45am AEDT
Opening Plenary
6:30pm-8:30pm AEDT
Evening Plenary
Friday 8th December
9:30am -10:45am AEDT
Opening Plenary
6:30pm-8:30pm
Evening Plenary
Saturday 9th December
4pm AEDT
Pre-Mass Concert with Matt Maher
6:30pm-8:30pm AEDT
Closing Mass
With thanks to XT3.