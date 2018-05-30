We’re hiring! Administrative Assistant

Administrative Assistant

Diocesan Ministry Centre, Blacktown location

Permanent, Full-time position

About us

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing dioceses in Australia. The Diocese is made up of 48 Parishes, 83 Catholic schools and more than 45,000 students and includes a number of agencies which assist the Bishop in the pastoral care of the community.

About the role

The Administrative Assistant is responsible for providing a high level of service for both internal and external stakeholders and will need to prioritise multiple demands from several ministry areas, including project support to the various ministries of the centre as required.

In this role you will:

Carry out administrative duties as required including answering and directing incoming calls

Meeting and greeting all visitors in a professional and friendly manner and directing them to appropriate staff members

Coordinate booking and setting up of meeting rooms as required, including catering requirements

Offer general administration and project support as directed (e.g. document printing, collation, word processing)

Manage incoming and outgoing correspondence including emails to reception inbox and daily mail

Ensure general office presentation (cleanliness of common areas, meeting rooms, kitchens, ordering of supplies)

Process stationery orders

Assist in the coordination of building and equipment maintenance, routine and ad hoc

Maintaining good relations with All Saints of Africa Centre and handling their bookings and maintenance issues

Petty Cash Management

You will bring:

Professional manner and presentation

Demonstrated experience in Microsoft Windows operating environment and Microsoft office applications software and database management (especially Word, Excel)

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work well with others

Ability to operate with absolute discretion and to maintain confidentiality

Demonstrated capacity in the preparation of written material with excellent electronic, oral and written communication skills

Good time management and demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks

Ability to interact effectively with and understand people from culturally diverse backgrounds

An understanding and respect of the mission and ethos of the Catholic Church and its organisational structures

Please send completed applications to careers@parra.catholic.org.au

Completed applications will include:

A cover letter outlining how your skills and experience align with the role A current resume

Applications close 15 June 2018

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.