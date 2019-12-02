We’re hiring! Building Maintenance Officer

Building Maintenance Officer – Diocese of Parramatta

About us

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing dioceses in Australia. The Diocese is made up of 47 parishes, 82 Catholic schools, and more than 43,000 students and includes a number of agencies which assist the Bishop in the pastoral care of the community.

About the Role

The Building Maintenance Officer is responsible for the hands-on repairs and maintenance of Diocesan buildings and other infrastructure (grounds, carparks etc.), ensuring that they are well maintained in accordance with maintenance schedules and budgets.

This role is also responsible for managing unexpected adhoc requests for repairs and providing a high level of customer service to stakeholders that require services. Overall this role is crucial in ensuring that well-maintained buildings are in place to support the work of the Diocese.

Your main responsibilities will include:

Identifying, scheduling and carrying out various maintenance works in relation to diocesan buildings

Follow a maintenance plan to meet the needs of the Diocese, including contributing towards future maintenance plans

Ensure prompt responses to requests whilst developing professional working relationships & liaising with Diocesan staff & clergy

Providing advice and support to Parish Priests in the implementation of their respective maintenance plans and related property issues.

Obtaining quotes (when necessary), engaging & overseeing trades people and associated consultants

Providing regular reports/advice on any risk issues identified, associated with the physical condition, maintenance and use of diocesan buildings to the Property Assets Manager

About You

To be successful in this role you will bring the following qualities and experience:

Trade qualification or facilities maintenance background is essential. Applicants with a Building or Construction background, or a Carpenter with hands-on experience working in other trades (i.e. Plumbing, Tiling or Electrical) would be highly favoured

Demonstrated knowledge in maintaining both residential and commercial buildings, preferably in a large and widespread organisation

Ability to deal with people at all levels and provide superior customer service to meet and exceed client expectations

Proven ability in reading & interpreting plans, as well as identify issues that require repair in any given scenario, and obtain quotes (when necessary) from external trades to rectify

Demonstrated experience in comparing quotes in a tender process to identify & engage the most effective contractor, including overseeing external contractors through to completion of works

Experience in running small projects & overseeing multiple trades would be an advantage

Proven ability to maintain a range of properties and undertake maintenance work that contributes to the longevity of the assets

Sound general knowledge of WHS requirements

Ability to implement a property maintenance schedules across both commercial & residential buildings, and work to allocated budgets and organisational needs.

Ability to multi-task & be reactive to urgent repairs, including working to tight deadlines and delivering results under pressure, as well as having a keen eye for detail

Proven ability to work in a team and autonomously, to think creatively in resolving maintenance issues

Intermediate skills in Microsoft Office suite & Sound Computer skills

Must have a Construction Induction Card (White Card)

A demonstrated personal commitment to the ethos and values of the Catholic Church

Role Requirements

Building / Carpentry or Trade background – Essential

Must have a Current Valid Drivers License

Ability to take initiative

A friendly nature

Must be willing to work in a fast-paced environment, as part of a team and receive instructions and complete works from supervisors.

Attention to detail & strong time management skills in order multi-task

On a rare occasion, willingness to contacted after hours in the event of a facilities emergency

Employment screening which may include a Working With Children Check & Police Check

Immediate/Early January 2020 start available

Join our team

Completed applications must include a cover letter and resume

Please send completed applications to parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close 16 December 2019.

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.