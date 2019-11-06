We’re hiring! Chief Financial Officer

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Catholic Diocese of Parramatta Services Limited (CDPSL)

The Organisation

In August 2019, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, announced the establishment of a new Diocesan agency, Catholic Diocese of Parramatta Services Limited (CDPSL). This agency was given the mandate to expand the pastoral outreach of our parish and school communities, including Catholic Early Childhood Services.

The new agency is a not-for-profit company that is limited by guarantee and registered as a charity with the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission. Any surplus funds are devoted to its charitable purposes by reinvesting in the company (e.g. into early learning and care services or new enterprise initiatives) and towards the broader works of the Diocese of Parramatta.

The agency has a formal Board with fiduciary responsibility under the Corporations Act and the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission Act.

CDPSL is one of several agencies in the Diocese and is expected to demonstrate an exceptional level of collaboration with these agencies and also promote cooperation across all Dioceses of the Catholic Church in Australia.

About the role

As the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), you will be responsible for establishment, oversight and outcomes of the financial and risk frameworks and associated processes/systems including strategic investment planning, procurement, property and shared-service acquisition for all enterprises operating within the Catholic Diocese of Parramatta Services Limited (CDPSL) group.

This a permanent full-time role reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, CDPSL. The role will be based at North Parramatta with an expectation to visit workplaces across the Diocese of Parramatta in the Western Suburbs of Sydney and Blue Mountains.

In addition to demonstrable experience in financial and risk management, you will be renowned for and adept at building and fostering relationships across a diverse set of stakeholders to achieve outcomes in an environment with considerable ambiguity demanding innovative and original solutions to ultimately contribute to the works of the Diocese of Parramatta.

The CFO is responsible for

Providing strategic recommendations to the CEO and members of the executive management team and CDPSL Board;

Identify and provide ideas for new enterprises which further and contribute to the mission of the Diocese;

Prepare business cases based on sound socio-economic analysis to deliver value to the Diocese of Parramatta balanced against the objectives of the mission of the Catholic Church;

Create programs which deliver a year-on-year efficiency/productivity dividend;

Managing the processes for financial forecasting and budgets, and overseeing the accurate preparation of all financial reporting at least meeting the requirements of the Corporations and ACNC Acts and the needs of the Board and Executive Management Team;

Providing leadership, direction and management of the finance and accounting team;

Advising on long-term business and financial planning;

Create and deploy a risk management policy and framework which facilitates development of a risk appetite statement and creation of the company’s policy and procedure library;

Establishing and developing relations with all Diocesan Agencies, external partners and stakeholders;

Reviewing all formal finance, HR and IT related procedures;

About you

To be the successful candidate you need to demonstrate:

At least 15 years’ experience, preferably with some global component, in financial management with a demonstrable record in thought leadership taking strategy from concept to plan to implementation underpinned by a multi-year investment plan;

Provide tangible examples which show the necessary controls were implemented to monitor and prove effectiveness of the financial plan in delivering the strategic objectives, or signalled the need for a changed plan or adjustment to the strategy;

Have been personally responsible for identifying and realising multi-million dollar savings by eliminating waste or inefficient/ineffective spend;

Display exceptional time management and able to solve multiple coincident complex problems under tight time deadlines;

Possess professional written and oral communication skills and confidence to present results to any audience, from Board level to relevant work groups to external stakeholders;

Display a cohesive ability at interpersonal and communication skills, both verbally and written and able to engage with staff at all levels of the organisation and exercise sound judgement;

Be able to arrive at a balanced approach between compromise and asserting own agenda;

Give examples of sound decision making skills based on structured, accurate and timely analyses;

Ability to lead by example and demonstrate a strong sense of integrity, ethics and dependability;

Proactive and anticipatory strategic thinking, planning and creative problem-solving skills;

Ability to collaborate with upper management to organise, plan and achieve company financial goals;

Technology and IT literacy;

Professional accounting qualifications/industry association membership;

Join the team

Your expressions of interest can be forwarded to parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close by 12 November 2019.

The successful applicant is expected to respect and uphold the ethos and teachings of the Catholic Church and the values of the Employer.

Anyone interested in this role will require a Working with Children’s Check, and subject to a National Criminal Record Check and assessment of involvement in any proceeding in bankruptcy.

Only candidates with the right to work in Australia, and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks, should apply for this position.