We’re hiring! Communications Officer

Communications Officer

Full-time role

Permanent position

Ready for immediate start

Located in Parramatta with travel required across western Sydney and the Blue Mountains

POSITION OBJECTIVE

The purpose of this role is to ensure the Diocese of Parramatta promotes the teachings and values of Jesus Christ, through the work of the Catholic Church.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Actively report on news and current affairs – including written stories, video production, social media – affecting the Catholic Diocese of Parramatta, this could include attend events across the Diocese, including out of hours commitments

Pro-active media engagement to communicate the activities of the Diocese of Parramatta to secular media

Content production for Catholic Outlook, the online publication of the Diocese of Parramatta (catholicoutlook.org)

Ensure all content is ready for print or publication within agreed timelines

Assisting the communications manager in handling any crisis or issues if they appear in traditional and social media

Contribute content to the various communication channels of the Diocese (website, social media accounts, e-newsletters)

Experience in meeting multiple demanding deadlines

Ability in generating, researching and writing original story ideas that resonate with a western Sydney audience, with an ability to produce one story per day

Ensure all required content is consistent for all digital initiatives of the Diocese. This will include website, sub-sites, social media accounts, email communications and infographics

Support other departments like Catholic Youth, CCD, CatholicCare, Fundraising with communication material for their respective campaigns, coordinate material for print and online promotions for diocesan pastoral initiatives, ministries and events

Liaise with various stakeholders (internal and external) to ensure content is produced in a timely manner

QUALIFICATIONS

Media, communication, PR or journalistic experience is mandatory

At least 5 years work experience in similar roles covering traditional and social media

A Catholic, or at least someone with a sound understanding and empathy for the ethos of the Catholic Church

Must have online and digital media experience and skills

Video, radio, photography and multimedia production skills are also highly desirable

APPLY NOW

Please send your application along with your resume and covering letter to ccer@parracatholic.org

OTHER NOTES

All communication material related to Catholic schools is handled separately from the Communications Unit and will not be required by this role

Candidates will be asked to submit a written piece of work as part of their application process if selected

ABOUT THE DIOCESE

Created in 1986 by Pope John Paul II, the Diocese of Parramatta is the Catholic Church in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. The Diocese is home to around 330,000 Catholics and promotes the teachings and values of Jesus Christ, through the work of the Catholic Church.

Spanning one of the fastest-growing areas of Australia, the Diocese largely incorporates the greater western Sydney area from Parramatta to Blackheath and from Richmond to Warragamba.

The Diocese is made up of 48 parishes, 83 Catholic schools, and more than 45,000 students.

The Diocese also has a social services arm – CatholicCare Social Services – that attends to the needs of the disadvantaged and those in need.