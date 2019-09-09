We’re hiring! Diocesan Social Justice Coordinator (Full-Time)

SOCIAL JUSTICE COORDINATOR (FULL-TIME) – DIOCESE OF PARRAMATTA

About the Organisation:

The Social Justice Office works to help spread the Gospel message of justice in the diocese and the wider community. The Social Justice Coordinator works closely with the Bishop of Parramatta, agencies and parishes within the Diocese to raise awareness of unjust situations and advocate for people suffering injustice; coordinating action in response to major political, social and environmental challenges, in accordance with the principles of Catholic Social Teaching.

About the role

The Diocese is seeking a full-time Social Justice Coordinator.

The Social Justice Coordinator is responsible for raising awareness of major political, social and environmental challenges, and to provide formation, support and opportunities for social action within the Diocese of Parramatta, giving first concern to the poor, the powerless and the oppressed, in accordance with the principles of Catholic Social Teaching. The Social Justice Coordinator also assumes the duties of Director of CARITAS Australia within the Diocese of Parramatta and is responsible for the coordination of the launch of Project Compassion and the Annual Social Justice statement of the Australian Catholic Bishop’s Conference (ACBC).

Reporting to the Chancellor for Ministries you will be responsible for:

Supporting and resourcing Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation activities and initiatives in the Diocese of Parramatta;

Providing information, formation and strategies for action to parishes, parish social justice groups and other organisations in the Diocese in relation to issues of Justice, Peace and the Integrity of Creation;

Responding to the social issues of the day through research, writing, education, action and collaboration with other like-minded organisations;

Co-ordinating the launch event for the annual ACBC Social Justice Statement and animating the parish and school implementation of the annual statement;

Disseminating information according to the Social Justice Calendar i.e. Migrant and Refugee Sunday, and animating responses to some;

Advocating on behalf of the service agencies of the Diocese around issues of concern to them and to the Diocese;

Participating as a member of a range of related Boards and Committees and collaborating with Diocesan reference and steering groups;

Networking with CARITAS regional and national community engagement team to support implementing CARITAS programs and information systems;

Coordinating of Project Compassion; and

Managing the electronic mailout of Monthly Social Justice Newsletter.

About you:

To be the successful candidate you need to demonstrate:

An awareness of the major issues of social and systemic injustice in our society.

Knowledge of Catholic Social Teaching.

Experience in social work, social justice, social welfare and/or education.

Excellent interpersonal/communication skills.

Skills in enabling, empowering others.

Ability to collaborate and network with like-minded agencies.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Time management skills.

An independent work ethic with the ability to work constructively in a team environment.

Ability to develop and monitor program plans and budget.

A demonstrated personal commitment to the ethos and values of the Catholic Church and a passion for social justice

Join our team

Applications for the position should include:

A covering letter explaining why you are interested in the role and briefly describe your skills, experience and capabilities to undertake this role (maximum 2 pages).

Curriculum Vitae.

Contact details of suitable 2 referees.

To apply or to receive a copy of the complete role description, please email parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close Friday, 20 September 2019.

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.