We’re hiring! Financial Accountant (Interim)/Accounts Officer

Financial Accountant (Interim)/Accounts Officer

About the Role

The Financial Accountant/Accounts Officer is responsible for assisting the Finance Manager in managing the finances of the Diocese of Parramatta and other agencies that fall under the auspices of the Diocese. The key aim is to ensure that all accounting functions that lead into maintaining the books of accounts of the Diocese are undertaken in a thorough and professional manner, consistent with all relevant legislation and Diocesan policies. The Financial Accountant is also responsible for producing high level management reports and coordinating the parish audits.

This is a full-time position with a salary guide of $70,000 gross per annum.

As the Financial Accountant/Accounts Officer you will be responsible for:

Oversight of accounts receivable, accounts payable, and bank reconciliation statements

Preparation of monthly, annual and long-term management reports for the Diocese of Parramatta

Financial modelling, analysis and investigations of various special projects

Assisting in the preparation and lodging of returns including income tax, FBT, BAS, PAYG, SG (Superannuation Guarantee) contributions and ACNC Annual Information Statements

Supporting the maintenance of the payroll system and salary packaging arrangements for Chancery and Agency staff paid from the Chancery

Working alongside the Finance Manager and Parish Finance Manager, provision of accounting, taxation and administrative advice to parishes and agencies of the Diocese

Oversight of insurance, legal and property matters

Liaising and supporting Diocesan Agencies in their accounting and financial needs and submitting financial budgets to the Chancery

Facilitating and actively participating in external audits and work with auditors to complete the audits in a timely manner

Ensuring compliance with statutory reporting obligations

Conducting of ad hoc and scheduled independent audits of parishes, agencies and ministries

Compiling the essential reports including and not limited to Parish Audit presentations, Consolidated Financial Snapshot and similar reports that are required from time to time

Liaising with Risk and Audit team to ensure that matters that come to light are reported and actioned within the risk appetite and framework of the Diocese and updating the risk management system with all known risks and mitigating actions that are required to combat the risk

About You

To be successful in this role you will bring the following qualities and technical experience:

Tertiary qualifications in accounting, commerce or finance related fields

Chartered Accountant or CPA with current membership to the relevant professional association

3 – 5 years’ experience as CPA or Chartered Accountant in a medium to large size accounting firm

3 – 5 years’ experience in financial management reporting;

Understanding of and ability to apply current AASB Accounting Standards

Ability to manage the provision of finance functions

High level skills in financial analysis and modelling

Ability to analyse data, identify trends and apply remedial strategies to prevent or correct adverse trends

Ability to ensure that appropriate systems and internal controls are implemented and maintained

Ability to manage and provide oversight of a financial services team

High level knowledge and skills in the use of contemporary accounting applications

Ability to work within a defined budget

A demonstrated commitment to client services and to be accountable for staff performance

Demonstrated experience in working in a diverse and highly complex environment

A demonstrated focus on outcomes and emphasis on exceeding stakeholder expectations

Demonstrated time management and organisational skills

A demonstrated commitment to the ethos and values of the Catholic Church

Employment screening including a working with children check to the satisfaction of the Chancery.

Current Drivers’ License

Join our team

Applications must include:

A cover letter explaining why you are interested in the role and briefly describe your skills, experience and capabilities to undertake this role (maximum 2 pages) A current resume Contact details of 2 suitable referees

Please send applications to parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close Wednesday, 15 January 2020.

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.