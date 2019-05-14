We’re hiring! Fundraising Campaigns Executive

About the Role

Supporting the priorities of the Foundation and working closely with the Head of Fundraising, you will be responsible for developing and implementing best practice multi-channel integrated direct marketing, regular giving and parish appeal strategies. The focus is on increasing donor acquisition, improving donor retention and contributing to the budgeted income.

Specifically you will:

Participate in strategic planning across fundraising and donor communication strategy.

Manage operational aspects of the fundraising appeals portfolio, including administration, budgeting, campaign scheduling and financial reporting.

Prepare analytical campaign reports, monitor results and develop campaign projections for future strategic and tactical decisions.

Develop and implement community relations, donor and parishioner engagement strategies.

Skills Required

This role would be suited to a candidate with experience a minimum of three years’ experience in developing and implementing successful multi-channel integrated direct marketing and regular giving strategies and programs.

The key to your success in this role will be:

A strong knowledge of fundraising principles and an understanding of donor motivations.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills – copywriting, editing and proofing.

Tertiary qualifications and /or significant relevant demonstrated experience in fundraising, direct marketing and / or communications.

The ability to work in alignment with the values of the Catholic Church and its traditions

The Organisation

Western Sydney is Australia’s most culturally diverse region. Growth over the last 30 years has been driven by refugees and economic migrants from across Asia, India, Africa and South America.

The region is marked by extreme disadvantage but with the growth of economic hubs there is also an emerging wealth.

It is within this dynamic that the Diocese of Parramatta was created in 1989 to serve the faithful and provide ministry to those in need. The funds from the foundation are used to provide pastoral care, family and parenting support services, disability services, gambling and financial counselling, drop in and neighbour centres.

Benefits & Culture

Newly created Foundation supporting Australia’s most vibrant Catholic diocese.

Develop & implement integrated direct marketing strategies.

Parramatta based, paid parking & attractive salary

Join our team

To help advance the work of this Catholic Diocese, please apply by sending your cover letter and resume in MS Word format via the SEEK job listing. Alternatively, please call Lisa Morell 02 8243 0570.

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.