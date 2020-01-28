We’re hiring! Fundraising Executive

Fundraising Executive (full-time) – Parramatta Catholic Foundation

Help vulnerable people in crisis turn their lives around, recover and thrive

Build your fundraising career and focus on major donors and gifts in wills

Based in Parramatta, paid parking and attractive salary

The Organisation

Western Sydney is Australia’s most culturally diverse region. Growth over the last 30 years has been driven by refugees and economic migrants from across Asia, India, Africa and South America. The region is marked by extreme disadvantage but with the growth of economic hubs there is also an emerging wealth.

It is within this dynamic that the Parramatta Catholic Foundation was established. The funds they raise are used to help, heal and serve the vulnerable, marginalised, homeless and those in need. The agencies and ministries they support provide pastoral care and chaplaincy, family and parenting support and education services, refugee and migrant support, disability services, gambling and financial counselling, drop in and neighbour centres, and care for the homeless.

The Role

Reporting to the Head of Fundraising and supporting the priorities of the Foundation, you will:

Improve the loyalty, retention and giving levels of supporters.

Develop and implement new fundraising initiatives.

Build a strong holistic single giving strategy and operational plan.

Be responsible for the strategic management and operational execution of the major gifts and gifts in wills program, with the opportunity to develop corporate and community partnerships.

Skills Required

You have a successful track record in ‘making the ask’ in a fundraising environment and understand how major gifts, gifts in wills and corporate partnerships can be built. You have solid experience in multi-channel fundraising or marketing campaigns and the desire to move into a role with a focus on major donors.

The key to your success in this role will be:

Proven experience nurturing donor relationships.

Emotional intelligence with a communication style that engages a wide range of people.

Demonstrated experience in navigating large scale and highly complex environments.

Join our team

To help vulnerable people in crisis turn their lives around, please apply at www.ngorecruitment.com/permanent-job/?job_id=92883&index=4 by sending your cover letter addressing the selection criteria and resume in MS Word format. Alternatively, please call Lisa Morell (02) 8243 0570.