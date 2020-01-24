We’re hiring! General Manager, Early Years Education & Care

General Manager, Early Years Education & Care – Catholic Diocese of Parramatta Services Limited

The Organisation

In August 2019, Bishop Vincent Long, Bishop of Parramatta, announced the establishment of a new Diocesan agency, Catholic Diocese of Parramatta Services Limited (CDPSL). This agency was given the mandate to expand the pastoral outreach of our parish and school communities, including Catholic early childhood services.

The new agency is a not-for-profit company that is limited by guarantee and registered as a charity with the Australian Charities and Not-For-Profits Commission. Any surplus funds are devoted to its charitable purposes by reinvesting in the company (e.g. into early years education and care or new enterprise initiatives) and towards the broader works of the Diocese of Parramatta.

CDPSL is one of several agencies in the Diocese and is expected to demonstrate an exceptional level of collaboration with these agencies and also promote cooperation across all Dioceses of the Catholic Church in Australia.

About the Role

As part of expanding the pastoral outreach of the Catholic Church in the Diocese of Parramatta, the General Manager, Early Years Education & Care is responsible for the strategy, growth and effective delivery of Catholic Early Learning (pre-school and long day care) and Catholic Out of School Hours Care services across the Diocese of Parramatta. This role reports to the Chief Executive Officer of CDPSL.

The General Manager of Early Years Education and Care will:

Determining strategic recommendations and funding sources to support the expansion and operation of the network of Early Learning and Out of School Hours Care Services.

Developing business models and efficiency programs to maximise productivity within resourcing constraints.

Collaborating with key stakeholders across the Diocese including Catholic Education, Chancery, and the Diocesan Development Fund to ensure alignment with early years pedagogy and curriculum, Diocesan objectives and funding strategies.

Influencing internal and external policy makers e.g. to maximise government funding.

Developing and implementing a growth plan with a focus on service improvement and skills uplift.

Leading and managing a team of teachers and educators to deliver quality early years education and care programs that meet National Quality Standards.

Ensuring that all services meet child safety requirements and standards including the National Catholic Safeguarding Standards and National Principles for Child Safe Organisations.

Leading complex projects and initiatives that deliver value to the business.

Supporting and advising the CDPSL Board, Chancery and Catholic Education (CEDP) on strategic planning of early childhood and care services.

About You

To be the successful candidate you need to demonstrate:

Tertiary qualifications in a relevant area of study.

Experience supporting and advising executive level personnel in strategy implementation, policy development and operational matters.

Advanced relationship building and collaboration skills across a broad range of stakeholders within and outside own organisation.

Negotiation, conflict management and interpersonal skills.

Demonstrated ability to respond to the changing educational environment.

Extensive experience working with other Education sectors (DET Directorate of Early Childhood Education, CEC, National Education Systems and Universities) on planning and implementing strategically significant policies and operations.

Join our team

Your expressions of interest can be forwarded to Ms. Sonja Baker at cdpsl@performhr.com.au. Applications close by 5pm Tuesday 4 February 2020.

The successful applicant is expected to respect and uphold the ethos and teachings of the Catholic Church and the values of the Employer. The successful applicant will also be subject to a Working with Children Check.

Only candidates with the right to work in Australia may apply for this position.