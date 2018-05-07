We’re hiring! Head of Property Development Services

Head of Property Development Services

Permanent, Full-time

About us

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing diocese in Australia. The Diocese is made up of 48 Parishes, 83 Catholic schools and more than 45,000 students and includes a number of agencies which assist the Bishop in the pastoral care of the community.

About the role

The Head of Property Development Services will be responsible for the overall strategic direction of development of Diocesan land and buildings and plays a critical role in ensuring optimal returns and capital gains on Diocesan property acquisition, development and devolution are achieved. This role is crucial in the provision of capital to support the work of the Bishop of the Diocese of Parramatta.

In this role you will

Develop and implement a strategic plan and governance framework to meet the property development needs of the Diocese

Proactively identify property development opportunities and present them to the Chief of Operations and Finance (COF) and the Curia.

Execute property development opportunities under the direction of the COF which conform to industry standards of best practice

Develop major capital project applications and establish project management processes to ensure effective implementation

Oversee preparation of tender documentation and contract selection to ensure compliance with the governance framework

Provide operational and strategic leadership with responsibility for all property development services and functions

Establish and manage annual plans and budgets for property development and major works, monitoring expenses and payments and exercising financial and operational delegations in line with policy

Develop and implement a long term property strategy and individual property master plan

Implement high quality project management services are implemented for the acquisition, devolution and development of Diocesan land and building

Implement contemporary property development policies and procedures and ensure proper consultation with the Curia, COF and the Clergy

Effectively manage the varied stakeholder base and build cooperative, productive and positive internal and external relationships to ensure the right outcomes for the Diocese

Liaise with builders, architects, associated consultants and relevant government bodies for building projects and developments

Embed strong project control practices for each development or major works projects, including sound planning, selection of successful tenders, assessment of tenders, use of standard contracts and appropriate project management principles

You will bring

A demonstrated understanding of & commitment to the ethos and values of the Catholic Church

Qualifications and/or significant experience in construction, engineering property development, project management and business management

More than 15 years’ experience in property development or construction and major capital project management

Demonstrated experience in construction procurement and effective contract management

Highly developed stakeholder management and influencing skills, with proven ability to work cooperatively at a senior leadership level to deliver the right outcomes

A deep understanding of the Western Sydney region from a property development perspective

Proven ability to maintain up-to-date knowledge of property development and project management best practice and apply this in the workplace

Strong written and verbal communication skills as well as key strengths in negotiation, collaboration, networking, report-writing, lateral thinking and problem solving

Employment screening to the satisfaction of the Chancery including police checks and working with children checks as required

A detailed Position Description is available for this position, to obtain a copy please email careers@parra.catholic.org.au and request a copy to be sent to you via return email.

Please send completed applications to careers@parra.catholic.org.au

Completed applications will include:

A cover letter outlining how your skills and experience align with the role

2. A current resume

Applications close 25 May 2018

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.