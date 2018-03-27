We’re hiring! Interviewer

Interviewer, Tribunal Office

Part-time, 4 days or 30 hours per week

3-month contract with a view to permanent work

Ready for immediate start

Located in Parramatta

The Tribunal

The Parramatta Tribunal is an office of the Diocese of Parramatta. The Tribunal is responsible for the preparation and assessment of all cases (marriage and otherwise) presented to it by people who reside within the Diocese of Parramatta.

The Role

An opportunity is available for a suitably qualified and experienced Interviewer to join a small team, working to assist in the processing of applications for nullity of marriage in the Catholic Church.

Reporting to the Director of the Parramatta Tribunal, you will primarily interview people involved in the annulment process, provide information to applicants and assess cases in reference to Canon Law.

Skills and attributes required:

Professional manner and presentation

Well-developed verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills

Adaptability to share tasks with co-workers as required

Proactive approach to work and a commitment to meeting deadlines

Excellent attention to detail, quality and accuracy

The ability to operate with discretion and to maintain confidentiality

The ability to write professional documents and reports

Ability to stay on task and work without supervision

Intermediate computer skills

Current drivers licence and own insured vehicle

The ideal candidate will also have:

Demonstrated experience in in-depth interviewing

Demonstrated experience in case or customer management

Professional and/or academic background in social work, welfare, social science or counselling

Prior experience in a similar role would be advantageous

How to apply

Applicants should submit a covering letter introducing yourself and outlining your suitability for the role by addressing each of the required skills and attributes of this role (as outlined above), as well as a resume outlining your qualifications and experience. Applications to be sent in confidence to: tribuoff@tpg.com.au

Contact Person: Steve Kerr +61 2 9630 3683

Applications close: 23 April 2018