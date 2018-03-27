We’re hiring! Interviewer

Interviewer, Tribunal Office
- Part-time, 4 days or 30 hours per week
- 3-month contract with a view to permanent work
- Ready for immediate start
- Located in Parramatta
The Tribunal
The Parramatta Tribunal is an office of the Diocese of Parramatta. The Tribunal is responsible for the preparation and assessment of all cases (marriage and otherwise) presented to it by people who reside within the Diocese of Parramatta.
The Role
An opportunity is available for a suitably qualified and experienced Interviewer to join a small team, working to assist in the processing of applications for nullity of marriage in the Catholic Church.
Reporting to the Director of the Parramatta Tribunal, you will primarily interview people involved in the annulment process, provide information to applicants and assess cases in reference to Canon Law.
Skills and attributes required:
- Professional manner and presentation
- Well-developed verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills
- Adaptability to share tasks with co-workers as required
- Proactive approach to work and a commitment to meeting deadlines
- Excellent attention to detail, quality and accuracy
- The ability to operate with discretion and to maintain confidentiality
- The ability to write professional documents and reports
- Ability to stay on task and work without supervision
- Intermediate computer skills
- Current drivers licence and own insured vehicle
The ideal candidate will also have:
- Demonstrated experience in in-depth interviewing
- Demonstrated experience in case or customer management
- Professional and/or academic background in social work, welfare, social science or counselling
- Prior experience in a similar role would be advantageous
How to apply
Applicants should submit a covering letter introducing yourself and outlining your suitability for the role by addressing each of the required skills and attributes of this role (as outlined above), as well as a resume outlining your qualifications and experience. Applications to be sent in confidence to: tribuoff@tpg.com.au
Contact Person: Steve Kerr +61 2 9630 3683
Applications close: 23 April 2018