We’re hiring! Liturgy Administrative Support Assistant (Part-Time)

Liturgy Administrative Support Assistant (Part-Time) – Office for Worship

About the Role

The purpose of the role of the Part Time Liturgy Administrative Support Assistant is to provide administrative and office support to the Liturgy Educator.

The role is two days per week, and will initially be based in Blacktown and moving to Parramatta later in the year.

Responsibilities

Maintain links with those responsible for the exercise of lay liturgical ministries in parishes

To offer support to parishes from the Office for Worship

To work closely with the Liturgy Educator in devising suitable strategies in responding to the needs expressed by those working in lay liturgical ministries in parishes

To prepare and distribute resources from the Office for Worship

Attending meetings of the Diocesan Liturgical Commission as part of the staff of the Office for Worship

Work collaboratively with the Liturgy Educator in the liturgical apostolate of the Office for Worship

Provide general office and administrative support to Office of Worship; e.g. typing, filing, minute taking, etc.

Maintain database for Sacraments of Initiation and Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA)

Facilitate contact with Sacramental Coordinators working in parishes who administer or initiate various parish programs or support networks

Establish and maintain contact with those lay persons who have responsibility for organising lay liturgical ministries in parishes

Format, print and distribute newsletters, bulletins, DLC guidelines and policies etc.

Maintain and update filing and records both electronic and paper-based for department

Other duties as required by the Office of Worship

Establish and maintain cooperative, harmonious and effective working relationships with: The parish priest/s Sacramental Coordinators Lay Persons in lay liturgical ministries in parishes Parish groups, parishioners and volunteers generally.



Essential Criteria

Demonstrated knowledge in the areas of Liturgy and the Sacraments of the Catholic Church

Sound knowledge of and personal commitment to the Catholic Church and its teachings

Highly organised with good attention to detail

A clear communicator with a professional manner

Intermediate skills in Microsoft Office

Ability to work cooperatively and collaboratively in a team environment

Flexibility and ability to attend out of office hours events

Own car and current NSW driver’s license

Desirable criteria

Qualifications in Theology and/or Liturgy

Join our team

Applications must include:

A current resume

Cover letter

Please send your application to parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close by Friday 17 January 2020.

Only candidates with the right to work in Australia, and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks, should apply for this position.