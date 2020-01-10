We’re hiring! Office Manager, Tribunal Office

Office Manager – Tribunal of the Catholic Church (NSW and ACT), Catholic Diocese of Parramatta

Full-time permanent position

Located in Parramatta

Salary guide of $70,000 gross per annum

The Tribunal

The Parramatta Tribunal is an office of the Catholic Diocese of Parramatta. The Tribunal is responsible for the preparation and assessment of all cases (marriage and otherwise) presented to it by people who reside within the Diocese of Parramatta.

The Role

An opportunity is available for a suitably qualified and experienced Office Manager to join a small team, working to assist in the processing of applications for nullity of marriage in the Catholic Church.

Reporting to the Director, the Office Manager is responsible for all areas of office management for the Parramatta Tribunal Office. It is a diverse and active role ensuring the smooth running of operational, system, administrative and financial functions, along with supporting and organising the Director’s busy schedule.

Much of the work of the Tribunal centres on annulment applications and all questions in relation to this matter should be directed to the Tribunal. However, the Tribunal is also involved in a variety of other areas where advice is required on issues relating to Canon Law.

Technical Skills:

Demonstrated high-level administration and organisational skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Demonstrated experience in working in a diverse and complex environment

Efficient time management skills; ability to prioritise, work to deadlines and deliver under pressure

Strengths in accuracy and attention to detail

Advanced skills in computer literacy including MS Office. Knowledge of payroll systems is desirable

A proactive mindset and demonstrated capacity to work independently and within a team

A demonstrated commitment to client services and to be accountable for staff performance

Demonstrated focus on outcomes and emphasis on exceeding client expectations

A demonstrated commitment to the ethos and values of the Catholic Church

Experience:

Experience in office management and executive support

Developing administrative systems and policies

Extensive diary management for senior managers

Experience in dealing with confidential information and demonstrated capacity to maintain confidentiality and professional standards of behaviour in difficult and sensitive circumstances

Qualifications:

Tertiary qualifications in business administration and/or equivalent qualifications and experience preferred but not essential

Not for profit experience is preferred but not essential

How to apply:

Applications must include:

A cover letter explaining why you are interested in the role and briefly describe your skills, experience and qualifications to undertake this role (maximum 2 pages) A current resume Contact details of 2 suitable referees

Please send applications to tribunal@parracatholic.org . Applications close Monday, 3 February 2020.

Contact Person: Steve Kerr (02) 8838 3480

A full position description can be downloaded here.

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.