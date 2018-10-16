We’re hiring! Prison Chaplain

Prison Chaplain

The Organisation

CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains (CatholicCare) aims to serve the community of the Catholic Diocese of Parramatta by overseeing the provision of high-quality social services operating according to the principles of Catholic Social Teaching. CatholicCare respects the dignity, worth, diversity, cultures and beliefs of all people and is renowned for its hands-on and practical approach to the service and pastoral care of people in this area. CatholicCare is seeking a full time Chaplain to provide direct pastoral/ spiritual care to support emotional, interpersonal and spiritual growth in the context of John Morony Correctional Complex in Western Sydney

The Role

As a full-time Chaplain in the prison, you will provide high quality transformational pastoral care and spiritual support to inmates, staff and others at John Morony Correctional Complex in line with CatholicCare’s Person Centred Approach, Mission, Vision and Values. The role will require you to work inclusively with people of diverse backgrounds, issues and needs, of faith or not, to sustain and empower the individual to enable holistic well-being. You will work collaboratively with Catholic Priests and accredited Catholic volunteers who also provide pastoral and sacramental services to individuals from the Catholic faith tradition.

Key Requirements

Demonstrated professional skills and knowledge in pastoral care.

Professional experience in fields such as Spirituality, Pastoral Care, Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) or Theology and/or be prepared to complete a unit of CPE within the first year of employment.

Employment screening including a Working with Children’s Check and National Police Check

Proven ability to work autonomously and in a team.

Ability and experience in working collaboratively with a diverse range of stakeholders.

Effective written and verbal communication skills with a high attention to detail.

Proven ability to work confidentially and productively with a high level of tact and diplomacy.

A demonstrated personal commitment to the ethos and values of the Catholic Church.

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of the structure and operation of the Catholic Church on a local, national and global level.

Ability to undertake the role in accordance with the CatholicCare Mission, Vision, Values and Code of Conduct together with an understanding of a person centred approach to service delivery.

Ability to lead prayer and liturgy in the Catholic tradition.

Ability to develop relationships that are healing, sustaining, guiding, reconciling and nurturing.

For a confidential discussions about this position please contact trish.hickey@csss.org.au or on 0418 435 156.

Applications close Tuesday 6th November 2018. Only successful candidates will be contacted.

Only candidates with the right to work in Australia may apply for this position.

