We’re hiring! Project Manager – Concordia (6 month project)

Project Manager – Concordia

Full time Temporary 6 month project (With the possibility of extension)

About the Role

The Project Manager, reporting to the Steering Committee, will assist the three CatholicCare’s as they work towards the possible goal of being ‘one CatholicCare’ – a single service provider that can better serve clients across the greater Sydney region.

This will require:

possibly facilitating the amalgamation of some back office functions, by developing a project plan, together with costs and a timeframe identifying any grave obstacles to the creation of ‘one CatholicCare’ encompassing all service, that might require the project to be reconsidered

The Project Manager will:

Ensure the project operates in accordance with Catholic and Diocesan principles, protocols and policies, and legislative and appropriate governance requirements

Ensure the mission and vision of each of the (Arch) Dicoeses is at the forefront of any considerations, providing a local Diocesan identity for each of the CatholicCare organisations

Undertake thorough due diligence and make recommendations regarding the possibility of implementing an amalgamation of the support function “back office” of the three diocesan CatholicCare groups into a single entity

Continue to explore possible synergies that may lead to one CatholicCare, having undertaken due diligence

Drive and execute the decisions of the Steering Committee

Undertake extensive consultation with stakeholders, especially of CatholicCare clients to assist in formulating recommendations and ensure the delivery and required communications pertaining to the project

Develop all project documentation, including project plans, risk registers, requirements, user documentation, training, communication/marketing plans, deployment plans

Develop and maintain detailed project plans containing milestones and dependencies to ensure the business benefits defined in the business case are delivered on time, within budget and to quality

Liaise with the Executive Directors of the three CatholicCares on potential budget impacts in respect to the new entity

Coordinate with stakeholders to ensure all aspects of the project are compatible

Continuously monitor and report the performance/health of the project initiatives against a baseline of metrics

Develop streamlined administrative systems, including quality management to accommodate the new entity

Ensure that continuous improvement approach is adopted

Develop a model of governance and management systems to meet the needs of a new entity, should that be the result of the findings and recommendations put forth

Ensure effective management of all operational aspects of the brief

About You

To be successful in this role you will bring the following qualities and technical experience:

Tertiary qualifications in management, business or business administration or related discipline

Ability to see “big picture” but able to get involved in necessary details as required

Excellent written and verbal communication skills as well as client-facing and internal communication skills

Ability to seek out information from various stakeholders without causing concern to them

Capacity to manage high stress situations

Conflict resolution skills

Ability to sift through mixed messages to find sensible solutions

Solid organisational skills including attention to detail and ability to multi-task and manage various project elements simultaneously

Time management skills, goal oriented

Leadership skills

Strong financial skills

Strong work knowledge of Microsoft Office

Proven working experience in project management, preferably in the social services space

Experience in organisational restructuring, mergers and acquisitions

Commercial and business experience and skills

Good understanding of governance structures

Change management skills

Proven senior experience in a complex organisation and the ability to interact effectively with multiple and diverse stakeholders.

Proven ability to work autonomously, to think creatively and laterally, to problem solve and to implement strategic plans & responses that take into account risk assessments, budgetary requirements and organisational needs

Demonstrated ability to manage and implement best practice policies and systems

Significant commitment to client services and accountability for their performance

Demonstrated focus on outcomes and emphasis on exceeding customer/client expectations

Substantial time management and organisational skills with the ability to work to tight deadlines and deliver under pressure

A proven track record in successful stakeholder management

A proven track record in successful project delivery

Ability to prepare well researched, clearly presented reports and present up the Steering Committee

