We’re hiring! Project Manager – Concordia (6 month project)

Project Manager – Concordia
Full time Temporary 6 month project (With the possibility of extension)
About the Role
The Project Manager, reporting to the Steering Committee, will assist the three CatholicCare’s as they work towards the possible goal of being ‘one CatholicCare’ – a single service provider that can better serve clients across the greater Sydney region.
This will require:
- possibly facilitating the amalgamation of some back office functions, by developing a project plan, together with costs and a timeframe
- identifying any grave obstacles to the creation of ‘one CatholicCare’ encompassing all service, that might require the project to be reconsidered
The Project Manager will:
- Ensure the project operates in accordance with Catholic and Diocesan principles, protocols and policies, and legislative and appropriate governance requirements
- Ensure the mission and vision of each of the (Arch) Dicoeses is at the forefront of any considerations, providing a local Diocesan identity for each of the CatholicCare organisations
- Undertake thorough due diligence and make recommendations regarding the possibility of implementing an amalgamation of the support function “back office” of the three diocesan CatholicCare groups into a single entity
- Continue to explore possible synergies that may lead to one CatholicCare, having undertaken due diligence
- Drive and execute the decisions of the Steering Committee
- Undertake extensive consultation with stakeholders, especially of CatholicCare clients to assist in formulating recommendations and ensure the delivery and required communications pertaining to the project
- Develop all project documentation, including project plans, risk registers, requirements, user documentation, training, communication/marketing plans, deployment plans
- Develop and maintain detailed project plans containing milestones and dependencies to ensure the business benefits defined in the business case are delivered on time, within budget and to quality
- Liaise with the Executive Directors of the three CatholicCares on potential budget impacts in respect to the new entity
- Coordinate with stakeholders to ensure all aspects of the project are compatible
- Continuously monitor and report the performance/health of the project initiatives against a baseline of metrics
- Develop streamlined administrative systems, including quality management to accommodate the new entity
- Ensure that continuous improvement approach is adopted
- Develop a model of governance and management systems to meet the needs of a new entity, should that be the result of the findings and recommendations put forth
- Ensure effective management of all operational aspects of the brief
About You
To be successful in this role you will bring the following qualities and technical experience:
- Tertiary qualifications in management, business or business administration or related discipline
- Ability to see “big picture” but able to get involved in necessary details as required
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills as well as client-facing and internal communication skills
- Ability to seek out information from various stakeholders without causing concern to them
- Capacity to manage high stress situations
- Conflict resolution skills
- Ability to sift through mixed messages to find sensible solutions
- Solid organisational skills including attention to detail and ability to multi-task and manage various project elements simultaneously
- Time management skills, goal oriented
- Leadership skills
- Strong financial skills
- Strong work knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Proven working experience in project management, preferably in the social services space
- Experience in organisational restructuring, mergers and acquisitions
- Commercial and business experience and skills
- Good understanding of governance structures
- Change management skills
- Proven senior experience in a complex organisation and the ability to interact effectively with multiple and diverse stakeholders.
- Proven ability to work autonomously, to think creatively and laterally, to problem solve and to implement strategic plans & responses that take into account risk assessments, budgetary requirements and organisational needs
- Demonstrated ability to manage and implement best practice policies and systems
- Significant commitment to client services and accountability for their performance
- Demonstrated focus on outcomes and emphasis on exceeding customer/client expectations
- Substantial time management and organisational skills with the ability to work to tight deadlines and deliver under pressure
- A proven track record in successful stakeholder management
- A proven track record in successful project delivery
- Ability to prepare well researched, clearly presented reports and present up the Steering Committee
Join our team
Applications must include:
- A cover letter outlining how your skills and experience align with the role
- A current resume
Please send applications to parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close Monday, 1 April 2019
Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.