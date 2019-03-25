We’re hiring! Risk Officer (Full Time)

About the Role

The Risk Officer is responsible for ensuring that internal audit, compliance and risk management frameworks and processes are effectively implemented within the Diocesan and Agency governance structure.

An effective risk management policy and framework is an essential aspect of the Diocese of Parramatta’s governance and decision making. The purpose of the role is to support the implementation of the risk management framework, specifically supporting the evaluation and quantification of risks and opportunities so to provide the management tools to oversee risk management and minimisation in support of the risk awareness culture and the achievement of the Diocese’s key objectives.

As the Risk Officer, you will be responsible for:

Deliver the Parish Risk Management Implementation Plan including risk identification, assessment, evaluation, treatment planning, monitoring and reporting.

Delivery and support the Diocesan WHS Risk Management strategy.

Periodically report upon any changes to and the process of implementation plans and strategies.

Provide expert advice, support and recommendations to the Risk Assurance Manager on a range of complex risk management matters, in accordance with established policies and procedures, legislative requirements and professional standards

Exercise a significant level of responsibility for the provision of accurate, professional and timely risk management related services within the Diocese.

Support and delivery presentations and workshops to Diocesan employees and management on risk management activities

Ensure prompt responses to requests whilst developing professional working relationships and liaising with the local clergy.

Liaise with Human Resources on Work Health and Safety risk management.

Build relationships with internal and external stakeholders are cooperative, productive and positive.

Ensure that the established risk management process is delivered to industry best standards.

This is a full time position with a salary guide of $80,000 gross per annum.

About You

To be successful in this role you will bring the following qualities and technical experience:

3 years minimum experience in identifying, assessing and controlling risks stemming from a wide variety of sources such as financial uncertainty, legal liabilities, strategical management errors, accidents and natural disasters.

Demonstrated work experience in undertaking a range of risk and compliance activities, such as risk management, audit, process review and quality management, internal control systems and processes or business continuity management.

Experience in risk management implementation.

Proven ability to work autonomously, to think creatively and laterally, to problem solve and to develop strategic plans and responses that takes into account risk assessments, budgetary requirements and organisational needs.

Proven ability to be able to gain the respect of and develop positive relationships with a range of people at various levels both in the private and public sector

A demonstrated commitment to the ethos and values of the Christian faith

Ability to manage and motivate self, work collaboratively in a team environment and across an organisation, contribute to a culture of teamwork and take a shared responsibility for achieving results.

Demonstrated customer focus with an emphasis on building relationships with all levels of staff and management, managing conflict effectively, understanding and meeting needs, negotiating positive outcomes and providing a value added service.

Proven effective written and verbal communication and presentation skills, including the ability to develop critical and complex reports and documentation and the provision of specialist advice on issues of a complex nature.

Knowledge of government legislation, policies and procedures, in particular as it relates to internal compliance activities.

Demonstrated time management & organisational skills.

Tertiary qualification and/or significant demonstrated experience in Audit, Risk, Business and/or other related discipline

Employment screening including a working with children check and national police check to the satisfaction of the Chancery

A valid Driver’s Licence

Understanding and experience in risk management around Financial Risk and/or Work Health and Safety risks highly desirable

Not for Profit industry experience highly desirable

Join our team

Applications must include:

A cover letter explaining why you are interested in the role and briefly describe your skills, experience and capabilities to undertake this role (maximum 2 pages) A current resume Contact details of 2 suitable referees

Please send applications to parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close Monday, 8 April 2019

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.