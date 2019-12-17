Western Sydney Catholic schools celebrate HSC success

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta students have topped the state in five HSC subjects. Recent graduates celebrated strong results across the board at local Catholic schools across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Executive Director Greg Whitby is extremely proud of the Class of 2019.

“Though HSC success is just one measure of student achievement, I particularly want to celebrate the dedication of these outstanding ‘First in Course’ students,” Greg said.

“They are a credit to their schools, their teachers and, of course, their families!”

St Patrick’s Marist College Dundas student Brendan Mitchell is celebrating after receiving top place in Mathematics Standard 2. Meanwhile, Year 11 student Natalia Grodek also placed First in Course for Polish Continuers which she studied through the Saturday School of Community Languages Chatswood.

A keen soccer player, Brendan had to tread carefully on stage to receive his award after recently undergoing knee surgery. He is looking forward to studying Corporate Law and International Studies at University next year.

“I started out doing Advanced Maths and changed it to Mathematics Standard 2 on advice from my teachers. Throughout my studies I was not sure I had made the right decision. Now I definitely know I made the right call,” Brendan said.

“These students have worked very hard, taken teachers’ advice and sought out every opportunity for extra support,” said Principal Angela Hay.

At Emmaus Catholic College Kemps Creek, Samantha Moodley was excited to receive First in Course for Community and Family Studies. Another Year 12 student, Emily Cheng, also topped the State in Korean Continuers which she studied through the NSW School of Languages with support from her Year 11 Korean teacher, Kyle Jung.

Rooty Hill resident Samantha was surprised and very happy about her result. She plans on studying Arts and Social Science at Western Sydney University next year.

Samantha, who worked at McDonalds throughout her studies, feels all the preparation she put into doing the exam paid off.

“My advice to others doing their HSC is to try your best, but not at the sacrifice of doing the things you enjoy,” Samantha said.

“You can have a part time job and get good results too.”

“These students have always applied themselves to their studies, working closely with their teachers and peers to never leave any stone unturned,” said Principal Robert Nastasi.

Parramatta Marist High School student William Chmelar was awarded First in Course in Croatian Continuers. This course was undertaken through the Saturday School of Community Languages Liverpool.

With thanks to Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta.