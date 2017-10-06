Women deserve better: Doctors debate future of reproductive medicine at Melbourne conference

Renowned Chilean gynaecologist Professor Pilar Vigil and the University of Newcastle’s LaureateProfessor John Aitken examine the future of reproductive medicine at the Australasian Institute of Restorative Reproductive Medicine’s National Fertility Conference on October 27 and 28.

A free public forum opens the conference wherein a frank discussion will take place around the ever increasing use of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) as women delay pregnancy and seek quick solutions.

“We need to understand this headlong rush into ART is going to have a long-term impact on the health and wellbeing of future generations,” Professor Aitken warns.

Restorative Reproductive Medicine (RRM) offers a re-focused approach to diagnosing the underlying causes of infertility. Unique to RRM is the goal to restore optimum health allowing conception to occur naturally.

The first priority for timely and accurate investigation is for women to understand the physical signs – or biomarkers – indicating normal, healthy patterns of fertility and infertility in their menstrual cycle.

“Only 3% of women around the world know what their cycle is telling them; our challenge is to inform women – they don’t know what they are missing,” Professor Vigil explains.

“This knowledge is so important for a woman’s wellbeing; the power in a woman’s cycle is found in the story each cycle tells about her health.”

Established in 2014 after the first National Fertility Conference in Melbourne, the Australasian Institute for Restorative Reproductive Medicine (AIRRM) brings together medical practitioners and fertility awareness instructors working toward effective fertility treatment informed by cutting edge medical research. The AIRRM’s inaugural Annual General Meeting is scheduled to follow this year’s conference.

Registrations are now open for the National Fertility Conference to be held on the 27th and 28th October 2017 at the Australian Catholic University in Fitzroy, Melbourne. Register online at www.nationalfertilityconference.com.

