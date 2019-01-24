VIDEO: World Youth Day 2019 – Day 7

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv is leading 171 pilgrims from the Diocese of Parramatta to World Youth Day 2019 (WYD).

WYD 2019 will be a pilgrimage to Mexico, Panama and the United States for a two-week festival of faith with millions of youth from around the world joining Pope Francis for an encounter with Jesus and deeper faith formation.

The Diocese of Parramatta Communications Team will be capturing stories during WYD 2019. You can follow the pilgrimage below through our daily updates and on parrawyd.org.

“We are here to listen to the voice of God”

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv delivered a stirring message to the Diocese of Parramatta pilgrims descending on Panama City as they prepare to enter World Youth Day week, reminding them to “listen to the voice of God.”

As Panama City was bursting with chanting, prayer and singing from pilgrims across the world, Bishop Vincent reminded pilgrims that they must “listen to the voice of God” and enrich themselves spiritually with what God has in store for them.

Speaking to pilgrims before they set out for the day, he reminded them to have a contemplative spirit throughout the World Youth Day festivities. “This week is a week we see through the eyes of God, we see with the heart of God and we do everything with that contemplative spirit which enables us to be in tune with the spirit. Yes, we can do a lot of things together to have fun, we can be loud, but it’s not ultimately the aim of why we are here. We are here to listen to the voice of God, we are here to enrich ourselves spiritually with what God has in store for us.”

Diocese of Parramatta pilgrims descended upon Panama City visiting iconic sites such as the Panama Canal and Panama’s Old Colonial town.

Christina Rujicica, a pilgrim from the Diocese of Parramatta said, “speaking to the locals today we’ve been shown hospitality. People from Panama are generous and willing to help, many locals have commented on how excited they are to have people from over the world come to visit their country, people were waving and cheering from their apartments” she said.

Pilgrim Veronica Desa explained that the welcome from Panama has been truly unique, “We’ve had cars honking and even the police have been welcoming us to Panama, they’re very excited to see us,” she said.

Panamanian locals embraced their visitors with smiles and the word “Benvenuto” (welcome) being often repeated to pilgrims across the city.

Church doors have been opened for pilgrims having the chance to pray and reflect on their experiences throughout World Youth Day.

World Youth Day officially kicks off Tuesday 22 February with an Australian gathering, followed by the Opening Mass.

World Youth Day 2019 IN-Sync

The Diocese of Parramatta will be a hosting a special World Youth Day event on January 27.

As the 171 pilgrims from the Diocese of Parramatta prepare for the final Mass at World Youth Day 2019 in Panama, their families and friends are being invited to celebrate alongside them thousands of kilometres away in Parramatta.

The World Youth Day (WYD) 2019 IN-Sync event on Sunday 27 January will allow those families and friends to connect with the pilgrims as they finish their pilgrimage.

WYD2019 IN-Sync has been organised by Catholic Youth Parramatta, Institute for Mission, St Patrick’s Cathedral Community and the Diocesan WYD Steering Committee.

The World Youth Day 2019 IN-Sync event will be held at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, on Sunday 27 January at 6pm.

Fr Paul Roberts, Director for the Institute for Mission, Diocese of Parramatta, said that IN-Sync is “an attempt to link the local community with our travelling pilgrims, and a chance for those at home to share directly in the spirit of World Youth Day.”

The IN-Sync event will begin with Mass at 6pm at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, with a celebration of food, music and fellowship to follow.

If you wish to attend, please RSVP by 22 January to Fr Paul Roberts – connect@ifm.org.au

Essential details

27 January, from 6pm

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

6pm – Special WYD Mass

7pm – Food, shooting video messages to be used for the pilgrims’ retreat in Houston, video messages from our pilgrims in Panama

To follow the Diocese of Parramatta’s pilgrimage to World Youth Day 2019 in Panama, please visit parrawyd.org