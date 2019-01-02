World Youth Day 2019 Pilgrim Profile: Quinn Maravilla

Ahead of their departure to World Youth Day 2019 in Panama, Catholic Outlook spoke to six pilgrims from the Diocese of Parramatta about their preparations and what they are excited about experiencing whilst on pilgrimage

Quinn Maravilla, Bachelor of Nursing student at the University of Technology, Sydney

Parish: Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton

Catholic Outlook: How many times have you been to World Youth Day?

Quinn Maravilla: This is my first time attending WYD!

CO: Why did you want to go World Youth Day in Panama?

QM: I wanted to attend WYD mostly because within this year, I have grown closer with my faith and I took this opportunity to expand my faith journey.

CO: What has been the most interesting thing you have learnt during your formation sessions?

QM: During my formation session, the most interesting thing would be the opportunities that the youth get to experience. Particularly the volunteer/missionary work that we will all be doing for various communities.

CO: What are you looking forward to most on this World Youth Day pilgrimage?

QM: To experiencing the volunteer/missionary work that we will be partaking in, especially since I will be going to Casa del Sol (Orphanage) in Mexico.

CO: What are you hoping to experience whilst in Panama?

QM: I hope to expand my connection with my faith, as well as interacting with young people from countries all over the world.

CO: What would you say to those hoping to go to the next World Youth Day?

QM: To take this opportunity when it next arrives, as it is exciting and has been such a humbling experience so far, in preparation.

I am extremely excited to leave for Panama, and the lead up to it is thrilling. I can already see that this pilgrimage will be a breathtaking and life changing experience.

