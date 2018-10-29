World Youth Day Raffle 2019 Prizewinners

The Diocese of Parramatta’s 2019 World Youth Day raffle was drawn at Catholic Youth Parramatta’s Lifted Live in the Forecourt on Saturday 27 October 2018 at 7pm in the St Patrick’s Cathedral precinct, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta.

Thank you to all sponsors, schools, parishes, organisers, ticket sellers and especially ticket buyers, for supporting our pilgrims and enabling them in their faith journey to World Youth Day, and allowing them the opportunity to deepen their relationship with Christ and the Church.

Congratulations to all the prize winners:

1st Prizewinner: Roberto Perez – Mazda2, Registered 5 Door Automatic Driveaway (supplied by Penrith Mazda)

Ticket Number: 335567

2nd Prizewinner: Maha S – Cosmos $2000 Gift Card (donated by Cosmos – can be used on any Cosmos coach tour for travel in 2019. This value prize cannot be used towards any WYD 2019 pilgrimage. The value cannot be transferred to cash.)

Ticket Number: 368091

3rd Prizewinner: John Cole – New iPhone X (donated by Secure Agility)

Ticket Number: 32587

4th Prizewinner: Andrew Magee – New iPhone X (donated by Secure Agility)

Ticket Number: 29415

5th Prizewinner Rezame Roqueza – New iPhone X (donated by Secure Agility)

Ticket Number: 299644

6th Prizewinner: Bich Nguyen – Apple iPad Mini (donated by Campion College Australia)

Ticket Number: 23206

7th Prizewinner: Karl Medak – Cash Prize of $500 (donated by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu)

Ticket Number: 281402

8th Prizewinner: Teresa Portelli – $500 Westfield Gift Card (donated by Automated Control Solutions)

Ticket Number: 281565

9th Prizewinner: Joseph Pajtler – Apple Watch (donated by Catholic Church Insurance)

Ticket Number: 108275

10th Prizewinner: Alicia Eckert – $100 Event Cinemas Gift Card (donated by The Catholic Foundation Diocese of Parramatta)

Ticket Number: 79987

For further information please contact the Diocesan Fundraising Office, Parramatta Catholic Foundation:yourfoundation@parracatholic.org