Year of Youth to launch March 18

The Diocese of Parramatta local Year of Youth launch is set for Sunday March 18.

The Australian Catholic Bishops have identified the liturgical year of 2018 as a national Year of Youth. It invites the Catholic Church into prayerful discernment about the importance and life-giving presence of young people in the local Church and society. It calls for dialogue and active engagement focused on the reconnection and renewal of a new generation of young people in the life of our Church

Like the Year of Grace, this special time of focussed discernment is an invitation to all, not just young people.

There are a number of resources that the Diocese of Parramatta and the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference have made available to parishes to raise awareness about this important time. All parishes in the Diocese of Parramatta are invited to launch the Year of Youth locally on Sunday 18th March.

The below letter contains blue titles that if hovered over with your cursor and click, will hyperlink to online resources that are available for use.

Over 30 parishes in the Diocese of Parramatta had youth representatives collect posters and prayer cards from last fortnight’s Diocesan Year of Youth Launch. If you would like to access these resources please Catholic Youth Parramatta on https://parracatholic.org/cyp

Click below to download the resources.