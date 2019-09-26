Young Ministry Convention to embrace ‘the now of God’

The Archdiocese of Hobart will host the fifth Australian Catholic Youth Ministry Convention in July 2020, the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference’s Office for Youth has announced.

Malcolm Hart, director of the Office for Youth, said the ACYMC will continue what has been a period of intense focus, both locally and internationally, on the place of younger Catholics in the Church.

“Over the last three years, through the Australian Year of Youth, the comprehensive survey of young Australian Catholics and the Synod of Bishops on Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment, the Church has deeply explored the giftedness of young people and the opportunities they offer the Church,” Mr Hart said.

He said Christus Vivit, the apostolic exhortation that followed the Synod of Bishops, “calls the entire people of God to accompany young people where they are and to be open to the voice of Christ speaking through them in what Pope Francis calls ‘the now of God’.”

Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green OSPPE, the Bishop Delegate for Youth, extended an invitation to the entire Church in Australia to gather with youth ministry leaders and young people to discuss the local implementation of Christus Vivit at next year’s convention.

“In Christus Vivit, Pope Francis immediately identifies that the accompaniment of young people is the role of the entire people of God,” he said.

“I therefore invite all those in Church and community leadership to join with me at the Youth Ministry Convention to explore and discern ways of taking up Pope Francis’ call to renew our Church through young people.”

Hobart Archbishop Julian Porteous said he is “very much looking forward to welcoming young leaders to Tasmania next year”.

“This will be a great chance for people to learn from those involved in ministry to young Catholics and for the Church in Tasmania to be enriched by a conference that will be brimming with energy and creativity,” Archbishop Porteous said.

The ACYMC will have a particular focus on the accompaniment of young people in local communities, schools and in youth ministry, as well as the mental health of young people. The convention will feature keynote speakers, practical workshops, interactive presentations and specialised discussions on contextual ministry strategies.

A number of Australians who participated at various stages of the Synod of Bishops will also speak at the gathering, offering their insights into Christus Vivit and advice for local implementation.

“National conversation and exploration of Christus Vivit is essential, especially across ministry settings and approaches,” said Mr Hart.

“Over the coming months, the local Church will read, reflect and begin to act on the exhortation before coming together in July next year to deepen our understanding and discern implementation approaches.

“Dialogue and pathways between all settings, communities, families, schools and universities will ensure youth and young adults are accompanied holistically in Australia.”

The ACYMC is a national formation gathering for all those who minister with young people in diverse settings across the country, including parishes, schools, dioceses, movements, religious orders, communities, universities, vocations and organisations.

It will be held at St Mary’s Catholic College in Hobart from July 9-11, 2020. Registrations will open in late 2019. For further information, contact Malcolm Hart at director.youth@catholic.org.au

With thanks to the ACBC.