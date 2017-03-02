Ash Wednesday at St Patrick’s Cathedral

By Jordan Grantham, Catholic Outlook

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta had Ash Wednesday Masses at 6.45am, 12.30pm and 7.30pm on 1 March 2017.

Here are photographs from the 12.30pm Mass, celebrated by Very Rev Fr Robert Bossini, Dean of the Cathedral Parish of St Patrick’s, Parramatta.

The Mass was attended by local workers, residents and many staff from Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta and the Diocesan Offices.

Bernard Kirkpatrick, Director of Music and another member of the Cathedral Schola provided solemn music.

Congregants received an imposition of blessed Ashes on their foreheads, a symbol of mourning and repentance for the start of the Lenten season.

As the Ashes were imposed, congregants were told “Remember you are dust and to dust you shall return”.