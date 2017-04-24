Chrism Mass 2017

At a packed St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, hundreds of parishioners from Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains – representing every parish in the Diocese of Parramatta – attended the 2017 Chrism Mass celebrated by the Bishop of Parramatta, Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv with priests of the Diocese on Wednesday 12 April.

To view images from the Chrism Mass, click here.

During the Mass, the clergy renewed their promise of service to the Church. Holy Oils were blessed by Bishop Vincent OFM Conv and given to parish priests and representatives of each parish. These oils will be used by clergy in their parishes for the Sacraments of Baptism, Anointing of the Sick, Confirmation and Ordination.

