Easter Sunday Mass 2017

Easter Sunday Mass was celebrated on 16 April 2017 at St Patrick’s Cathedral and parishes across the Diocese of Parramatta.

To read Bishop Vincent’s homily, click here.

To view images from Easter Sunday Mass, click here.

In his first Easter Sunday Mass as Bishop of Parramatta, Very Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv led worshippers at St Patrick’s Cathedral where he said, “The Easter story does not end with Mary in grief. It tells us of her encounter with the Risen Lord who calls out her name and sends her out on a mission of proclaiming to others the Good News of the Resurrection. We too need to hear our names called and our personal relationship with the Lord reaffirmed. In the midst of our despair and uncertainty, we need to hear the affirmation of Our Lord with crystal clarity: ‘Be not afraid’.”

“Be not afraid to launch into the deep, to journey beyond the known boundaries of our worldview and the safe moorings of the past. More importantly, be not afraid to die to that which is not worthy of Christ, that which is like the old wineskins unable to contain the new wine God is pouring. The Church must constantly pattern itself on the death and resurrection of Christ.”

