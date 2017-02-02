http://catholicoutlook.org/latest-appointments-4/

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments:

College of Consultors

Very Rev Fr Peter Williams VG EV

Very Rev Fr Christopher de Souza VG EV PP

Very Rev Fr Wim Hoekstra EV PP

Very Rev Fr Peter Blayney JV EV PP

Very Rev Fr Paul Roberts EV

Rev Msgr Ron McFarlane EV PP

Very Rev Fr John Hogan

Rev Fr Fernando Rodriguez MG PP

Effective 3 January 2017.

Rev Fr Chris Dixon

Administrator, St Patrick’s Parish, Guildford, from 1 January until 1 June 2017.

Rev Fr Christopher Antwi-Boasiako

Administrator, Corpus Christi Parish, Cranebrook, commencing 13 February 2017.

Rev Fr Suresh Kumar

Administrator, Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park, effective 13 February 2017.

Rev Fr Jose Manjaly MS

Administrator, St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie.

Rev Fr Robert William

Assistant Priest, Holy Trinity Parish, Granville, and Holy Family Parish, East Granville, commencing 15 February 2017.

Rev Fr Thomas Bui

Assistant Priest, St John XXIII Parish, Glenwood-Stanhope Gardens, commencing 1 March 2017.

Formation Committee for the Permanent Diaconate

Very Rev Wim Hoekstra EV PP – Dean of Studies, Very Rev John Hogan – Human Growth Director, Very Rev Paul Roberts EV – Spiritual Director, Rev Mr Anthony Hoban – Director of Formation

Rev Mr Owen Rogers – Pastoral Director, Mrs Ann O’Connor – Support Person for Wives, effective 1 January 2017 for a term of three years.

Vocations Committee for the Permanent Diaconate

Rev Mr George Bryan, Rev Mr Nicephorus Tan, Rev Mr James Phelan, effective 1 January 2017 for a term of three years.

Mission Committee

Rev Fr Walter Fogarty PP, Sr Judy Sippel RSJ (Chair), Br David Hall FMS, Mr Ian Smith, Mr Tim Hardy, Miss Pascale Joseph, Mr Greg Elliot, Miss Bernadette Fabri, Mr Gerard Gaskin, Ms Priscilla Pickering, effective 31 January 2017 for a term of three years.

Professional Standards Consultative Panel

Dr David Leary OFM, effective 20 January to 20 June 2017.

CatholicCare Social Services Council

Ms Evelyn Picot, Mrs Mary Creenaune, Mr Simon Napoli, Mr Nick Maley, Ms Dianne Dawson, Sr Maria Lawton RSM, effective 4 January 2017 for a term of three years .

Diocesan Facilities Management Committee

Very Rev Fr Peter Williams VG EV (Chairman), Very Rev Fr Robert Bossini PP, Very Rev Fr John Hogan, Rev Fr Ian McGinnity PP, Mr Geoff Officer, Mr Tony Jose, Mr Martin Lugod, effective 24 January 2017 for a term of three years.

Diocesan Audit and Enterprise Risk Committee

Sr Maria Wheeler RSC, effective 24 January 2017 for a term of three years.

Posted on 2 February 2017