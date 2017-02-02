Latest Appointments

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments:
College of Consultors
Very Rev Fr Peter Williams VG EV
Very Rev Fr Christopher de Souza VG EV PP
Very Rev Fr Wim Hoekstra EV PP
Very Rev Fr Peter Blayney JV EV PP
Very Rev Fr Paul Roberts EV
Rev Msgr Ron McFarlane EV PP
Very Rev Fr John Hogan
Rev Fr Fernando Rodriguez MG PP
Effective 3 January 2017.
Rev Fr Chris Dixon
Administrator, St Patrick’s Parish, Guildford, from 1 January until 1 June 2017.
Rev Fr Christopher Antwi-Boasiako
Administrator, Corpus Christi Parish, Cranebrook, commencing 13 February 2017.
Rev Fr Suresh Kumar
Administrator, Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park, effective 13 February 2017.
Rev Fr Jose Manjaly MS
Administrator, St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie.
Rev Fr Robert William
Assistant Priest, Holy Trinity Parish, Granville, and Holy Family Parish, East Granville, commencing 15 February 2017.
Rev Fr Thomas Bui
Assistant Priest, St John XXIII Parish, Glenwood-Stanhope Gardens, commencing 1 March 2017.
Formation Committee for the Permanent Diaconate
Very Rev Wim Hoekstra EV PP – Dean of Studies, Very Rev John Hogan – Human Growth Director, Very Rev Paul Roberts EV – Spiritual Director, Rev Mr Anthony Hoban – Director of Formation
Rev Mr Owen Rogers – Pastoral Director, Mrs Ann O’Connor – Support Person for Wives, effective 1 January 2017 for a term of three years.
Vocations Committee for the Permanent Diaconate
Rev Mr George Bryan, Rev Mr Nicephorus Tan, Rev Mr James Phelan, effective 1 January 2017 for a term of three years.
Mission Committee
Rev Fr Walter Fogarty PP, Sr Judy Sippel RSJ (Chair), Br David Hall FMS, Mr Ian Smith, Mr Tim Hardy, Miss Pascale Joseph, Mr Greg Elliot, Miss Bernadette Fabri, Mr Gerard Gaskin, Ms Priscilla Pickering, effective 31 January 2017 for a term of three years.
Professional Standards Consultative Panel
Dr David Leary OFM, effective 20 January to 20 June 2017.
CatholicCare Social Services Council
Ms Evelyn Picot, Mrs Mary Creenaune, Mr Simon Napoli, Mr Nick Maley, Ms Dianne Dawson, Sr Maria Lawton RSM, effective 4 January 2017 for a term of three years .
Diocesan Facilities Management Committee
Very Rev Fr Peter Williams VG EV (Chairman), Very Rev Fr Robert Bossini PP, Very Rev Fr John Hogan, Rev Fr Ian McGinnity PP, Mr Geoff Officer, Mr Tony Jose, Mr Martin Lugod, effective 24 January 2017 for a term of three years.
Diocesan Audit and Enterprise Risk Committee
Sr Maria Wheeler RSC, effective 24 January 2017 for a term of three years.
Posted on 2 February 2017