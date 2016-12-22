http://catholicoutlook.org/newfound-hope-for-married-couples-hoping-to-conceive-2/

The Diocese of Parramatta provides assistance in the area of natural reproduction, featuring NaPro Technology, a relatively new medical science which has made exciting advances in the area of restorative interventions for those struggling with infertility – it is less expensive, less invasive and more effective than IVF, and, unlike IVF, it is also consistent with Catholic Church Teaching.

To access these services, please contact the Life, Marriage & Family Office via the following contact details;

P: 02 8838 3460

M: 0400 427 605

E: nfs@parra.catholic.org.au

W: www.parralmf.org.au/nfs