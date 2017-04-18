News & Events Weekly update

Positions Vacant

Feedback on the ‘Lead us to Living Water’ Family Lenten Program 2017

Now that Lent is over, the Life, Marriage and Family Office has issued a survey about their recently produced ‘Lead us to Living Water’ Family Lenten Program and they’re asking for people’s feedback on it. Please take the time to fill in this two minute survey by clicking on https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LMFLentenProgram2017

Time for Us to go on a Date: 29 April

An evening for couples to dance, dine and prayer together at Mount Schoenstatt on Saturday 29 April from 5.00pm-10.00pm. For more information or to register: Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 728 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/1494512160560110/

Nigerian Catholic Women’s Group Retreat: 30 April 2017 (Open to all women)

Open to all women, the Nigerian Catholic Women’s Group warmly invites you to their retreat. The theme: Mary our model. A one-day retreat to enrich us in preparing spiritually for our Mother’s Day celebration and beyond. Guest speaker/moderator Rev Fr Suresh Kumar – Mary, model of humility for Christian women; and guest speaker Sr Grace Roclawska CSFN – Praying with Mary, our Mother. St George Preca Parish Centre, Our Lady Queen of Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Arrive 3.00pm for 3.30pm start, closes 7.00pm with dinner. This retreat is open to all women (not just Nigerians) and is hosted by Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, tel 045 11 744 38, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Parishes Making Connections NSW Conference: 2 May

Shane Dwyer, director of the National Centre for Evangelisation, keynotes this year’s NSW Catholic Pastoral Conference. Includes presentations and networking with parishes and schools offering successful ministries with small faith groups and with youth engagement. For parishioners, school staff and clergy. Lidcombe, 10.00am-4.00pm, optional dinner. $60 registration: www.trybooking.com/PBCM Endorsed by our Pastoral Planning Office. For inquiries and flyer: Greg Byrne tel 0427 918 568, gregbyrne3@bigpond.com

“My Soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord”: 6 May

Reflection Day for Women on Saturday 6 May 9.30 am – 3.00 pm at Mt Schoenstatt, Fairlight Rd Mulgoa. Hosted by Sr Mary Louise Walsh.

Cost $25 BYO lunch, tea & coffee provided. To register: info@schoenstatt.org.au

New Testament Workshops: 10, 12 & 13 May

The internationally respected Scripture scholar Prof van Than Nguyen SVD will be conducting three face-to-face workshops at The Broken Bay Institute which will be of practical interest to teachers, parishes and religious communities. Prof Nguyen is the Chair of Catholic Missiology at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago and the Director of its widely respected Master of Divinity Program. He has published extensively in the areas of New Testament Studies and on Spirituality in a Pluralistic Society. Topics: Interpreting and Preaching the Gospel of Matthew (10 May), The Lukan Spirituality of Jesus (12 May) and Reading the Bible in the Context of World Christianity (13 May). For further information and to register: www.bbi.catholic.edu.au/BBites

LIFTED Live! Featuring Steve Angrisano: 13 May

Join Catholic Youth Parramatta for our first LIFTED Live! in 2017 at our new central venue in the Rooty Hill RSL. Last year, more than 400 young people were inspired by Catholic musician, singer, songwriter and storyteller Steve Angrisano. You can expect music, prayer, worship, adoration, drama, laughs and a great night as the LIFTED Band and Steve join forces in faith, formation and fun! $5 entry fee to be inspired and upLIFTED for your ongoing ministry! From 7.00pm-10.00pm at Rooty Hill RSL, 55 Sherbrooke Rd, Rooty Hill. RSVP thru the Catholic Youth Parramatta Facebook event. Inquiries to James Camden, Director of Catholic Youth Parramatta, tel (02) 8838 3428 or jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 14 May

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Break Free Seminar, EXPLORING THE NATURAL ALTERNATIVES TO THE PILL: 20 May

Have you experienced any side effects of The Pill and is there a natural alternative that’s just as effective? Hear from educators in natural fertility awareness methods and people’s personal experiences who have made the change. Empower yourselves with knowledge about your fertility.

Sunday 20th May 2017, 2:00pm-3:30pm at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta. Hosted by the Life, Marriage & Family Office. For more info, go to https://parralmf.org.au/nfs/ and register at 88383460 or nfs@parra.catholic.org.au

The Shrine of Mt Schoenstatt – ‘Oasis of Faith, Hope and Love’: 21 May

Come and experience a special day at The Shrine of Mt Schoenstatt – ‘Oasis of Faith, Hope and Love’ – 230 Fairlight Road Mulgoa for the Annual Marian Pilgrimage to be held on Sunday 21st May, 2017. The celebrations begin at 10am with Holy Mass at 10:30 am and Eucharistic Procession and Benediction from the valley to the Shrine at 2pm. There will be an alternative programme for the sick and elderly at the Shrine. This is an Outdoor event .Please bring your own chairs and picnic rugs. Food stalls available or bring your own lunch. For more details ring 02 4773 8338 or visit www.schoenstatt.org.au

St Anthony’s Parish, Clovelly, Centenary Mass: 21 May

St Anthony’s Parish was formed in 1917, and St Anthony’s Primary School opened in 1918. Past parishioners, students and friends are cordially invited to the Centenary Mass at 10.00am on Sunday 21 May, at which Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP will be Principal Celebrant. Refreshments will follow in the parish grounds. For more information or to indicate attendance, email: centenary@stanthonyclovelly.org.au Facebook: St Anthony’s Clovelly Centenary

Christian Meditation Introduction & Renewal Day: 21 May

Presentations, Introduction to Christian Meditation, two periods of meditation, Eucharistic Celebration and information exchange. BYO picnic lunch – tea & coffee provided. Arrive 10am for 10.30am, concludes about 3pm. Books & CDs for sale. St Benedict’s Monastery is at 121 Arcadia Rd, Arcadia, tel (02) 9653 1159. Self-catering accommodation may be available in the monastery guest house. Contact Br Terry 0438 282 318. Inquiries: Ann Bergman (02) 9498 2625, anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas (02) 9456 4775, atlomas@bigpond.com

Shrine Time for Young Adults 18-35: 28 May

One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for WYD 2018 in Panama. From 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by social gathering.

Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers 3 graces in the Shrine, this monthly event is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: Discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary; See breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life; and Get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. In the Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa.

