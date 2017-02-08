http://catholicoutlook.org/start-of-legal-year-with-ecumenical-service/

By Jordan Grantham, Catholic Outlook

An inter-church service to mark the commencement of the 2017 law year took place in the Leigh Memorial Uniting Church, Parramatta, on Tuesday 7 February at 9am. Most Rev Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta represented the Catholic Church and led some of the prayers.

See photographs of the Legal Service here.

This annual service was an opportunity to pray for guidance for those seeking or dispensing justice during the coming year. It is held in a different Christian church in Western Sydney each year and last year was in St Patrick’s Cathedral.

Invited participants include magistrates, judges and members of the legal fraternity, Members of Parliament and other civic leaders, members of the NSW Police Force, representatives and members of local Christian churches in the Parramatta region.

Rev Dr Clive Pearson, Professor at the Public and Contextual Theology Research Centre, gave the address, asking ‘What makes for a good city?’

Bishop Vincent lead ‘A prayer of Confession’ and the Collect.

The words alluded to creating a more just society, amidst social disadvantage.

“Because our social sins hold others in bondage and oppression: Christ, have mercy,” he prayed.

The Parramatta Police were also present and lead some of the prayers.

The legal profession was well represented by justices and officials from the Family Court and Federal Circuit Court, Family and Children’s Court, Parramatta Registry, Family Court of Australia and Law Courts Kiosk.

Legal firms represented included Matthews Folbigg, Watts McCray Lawyers, Logical Legal Solicitors and Barristers, Phang Legal and Arthur Phillip Chambers.

Other participants included Rt Rev Ivan Lee, Bishop of Western Region, Anglican Diocese of Sydney; Rev Keith Hamilton, Senior Minister, Uniting Church in Australia, and Group CEO, Parramatta Mission; Most Rev Kevin Manning, Bishop Emeritus of Parramatta; Very Rev Robert Bossini, Dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral, Diocese of Parramatta. The Salvation Army, Holroyd Christian Ministry and Life Church Parramatta were also represented.

See photographs of the Legal Service here.