Xt3.com Lent Calendar for 2017 Launched

This Lent Calendar is an evangelisation project of the Archdiocese of Sydney. It has been developed as a Catholic resource suited to youth groups, parishes, high schools or to be used for your own individual Lenten journey.

Each day you will be provided with a Lent or Easter themed multimedia feature, including reflective podcasts, animated videos, apologetics and more.

The first feature is available today – Ash Wednesday 1 March 2017.

The calendar also includes the Gospel readings, a Scripture quote, and a small act of penance that you may choose to add to your Lenten promises.

The Xt3 Lent Calendar aims to make Lent a fruitful time of prayer, fasting and almsgiving. In 2016, more than 15,000 people accessed the calendar.

The app is FREE and available on your iPhone, iPad and Android devices. Search for ‘Xt3 Lent’ in the Google Play store or the App store.

GELINA MONTIERRO – Xt3 Lent Calendar

“The Lent Calendar is popular because it was created by youth, for the youth. The multimedia features are short and engaging and it’s a free resource for parish groups, high schools and families.”

The application is characterized by “doors,” which open each day, offering the Gospel reading and a reflection to help prepare for Easter. The first door opens on Ash Wednesday and the last door will open on Divine Mercy Sunday.

GELINA MONTIERRO – Xt3 Lent Calendar

“The purpose of the Lent app is to give youth and young adults an accessible way to connect with God during the Lenten season. People using the app can read the Gospel of the day and take up the daily Lenten challenge that the app offers, as well as learning more about their faith.”

The app, which was created in 2010, has been accessed in Australia, the Philippines, the US, Malaysia, Ireland, Nigeria and Trinidad & Tobago.

Promotional videos

To watch the promo video, click here

To watch the introduction video, click here

To download the app directly, visit www.xt3.com/lent

Source: Archdiocese of Sydney.