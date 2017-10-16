19,000+ Catholic school students start 2017 NSW HSC today

A record 19,330 Catholic school students will start their NSW Higher School Certificate exams today.

Catholic Schools NSW (CSNSW) – the state’s new representative body for Catholic education – said one in four students involved in the HSC is from a Catholic school, including some who will sit at least one HSC exam while still in Year 11.

“Today is the culmination of 13 years of schooling for most of these students,” CSNSW Chief Executive Officer Dallas McInerney said.

“It is a significant time, not only for them but also for their families and their teachers – all of whom have played a substantial role in their journey to this point.

“The HSC provides multiple pathways for students – to work, or to further study at a TAFE college or university. I wish all HSC students in all schools the very best over the next few weeks.”

Mr McInerney said that female HSC students in Catholic schools across NSW edged out male students 50.7% to 49.3% (9804 v 9526) in 2017.

“Outside metropolitan Sydney, the gap is wider – 55.8% to 44.2% in favour of female students.”

The number of Aboriginal students in Catholic schools sitting the HSC has grown to a record 435 students in 2017 – or 2.3% of all students – up from 357 last year.

“It’s very pleasing that more Aboriginal students are sitting the HSC in our schools,” Mr McInerney said.

“Almost 80% of Aboriginal Year 10 students in NSW Catholic schools are now going on to Year 12.”

Mr McInerney said the most popular HSC subjects among Catholic school students in 2017 were English, Mathematics, Biology, Studies of Religion, Business Studies and PDHPE.

Some 30% of Catholic school students are doing at least one VET (Vocational Education Training) subject, with Hospitality being the most popular, he said.

Male % Female % Total Armidale Diocese 96 42.86 128 57.14 224 Bathurst Diocese 137 30.18 317 69.82 454 Broken Bay Diocese 389 43.22 511 56.78 900 Canberra and Goulburn Diocese 150 49.02 156 50.98 306 Lismore Diocese 784 48.34 838 51.66 1622 Maitland-Newcastle Diocese 519 47.97 563 52.03 1082 Parramatta Diocese 1367 47.76 1495 52.24 2862 Sydney Archdiocese 2445 50.78 2370 49.22 4815 Wagga Wagga Diocese 282 42.73 378 57.27 660 Wollongong Diocese 456 45.6 544 54.4 1000 Independent Catholic schools 2901 53.67 2504 46.33 5405

With thanks to NSWCEC.