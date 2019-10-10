ACN calling on children to pray the Rosary on 18 October

2019 will mark the 14th year that the Catholic charity, Aid to the Church in Need has held a prayer campaign titled: One Million Children Praying the Rosary for Unity and Peace.

In order to respond to Pope Francis’ call for an Extraordinary Missionary Month ACN is devoting this year’s prayer initiative to the theme of mission and is encouraging adults to pray, together with their children, especially for missionaries and for new missionary vocations.

And so the charity is inviting all – teachers, catechists, educators, parents and grandparents – to participate in this great mission of prayer and to pray the Rosary with the children under their care on 18 October 2019 at 9 am (or at another time that is suitable for the group), in union with thousands of other groups around the world.

National Director of ACN Australia, Mr Bernard Toutounji explains that the global prayer initiative helps ACN fulfil one of its threefold tasks which include: encouraging prayer, sharing information and inspiring action for the Church in Need.

“We hope that children and parents in Australia and across the world will find this rosary campaign a beautiful opportunity to put aside their to-do list and take up a pair of rosary beads, carving out a precious moment of prayer during the day. As your group prays the rosary, you can ask God for peace in the world and at Pope Francis’ request, pray for our missionary brothers and sisters, those who have answered the call to bring the Gospel message to the ends of the earth. You can also reflect on how you too could share the Good news of Jesus with your family and friends, as it says in the Gospel of Matthew: ‘The harvest is plentiful but the labourers are few.’ Matthew 9:37.”

For more information and prayer resources visit: www.millionkidspraying.org

With thanks to Aid to the Church in Need.