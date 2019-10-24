ACU Vice-Chancellor’s Medal for Excellence awarded for refugee law project

Australian Catholic University’s Refugee Law Project has been awarded the 2019 Vice-Chancellor’s Medal for Excellence for enabling ACU law students to undertake pro bono work and assist unrepresented asylum seekers at the Federal Circuit Court in Sydney.

The project, consisting of Thomas More Law School Deputy Head Associate Professor Catherine Renshaw and Law lecturer Mr Dominic Cudmore, was awarded the medal at the 2019 Vice-Chancellor’s Staff Excellence Awards Ceremony at the Peter Cosgrove Centre in North Sydney on Wednesday 17 October.

During the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor’s Staff Excellence Awards were presented to staff across five categories: Mission Excellence, Service Excellence, Excellence in Student Experience, Excellence in Research and Research Partnerships, and Excellence in Community Engagement.

These annual awards acknowledge staff who have made an outstanding contribution to ACU or the wider community and have demonstrated their commitment to the University’s Mission and values.

Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Greg Craven announced the medal-winners at the ceremony, selected from the category winners below:

Mission Excellence

The Refugee Law Project for enabling ACU law students to undertake pro bono work and assist unrepresented asylum seekers at the Federal Circuit Court in Sydney.

Team: Associate Professor Catherine Renshaw and Mr Dominic Cudmore.

Service Excellence

Manager, HR Business Partners team support of Meeting the Challenge for their support during the implementation of 30 change processes across ACU – an unprecedented volume of change for ACU and a necessary response to Federal Government funding cuts to the higher education sector.

Team: Mrs Liza Rainbird, Mrs Grace Porter, Mrs Leisa Waters, Ms Kim O’Brien and Ms Julie Crawford.

Excellence in Student Experience

The Pro Bono Student Placement Program for enhancing the law student experience by creating an in-house pro bono placement opportunity to work with ACU’s Office of General Counsel and Governance teams in North Sydney.

Team: Dr Diane Barker, Mr Dominic Cudmore, Mrs Caroline Ryan and Ms Kathryn Williams.

Ms Maxine Bradshaw for her dedication in driving a variety of initiatives in the Faculty of Law and Business that support students to thrive in their studies and their entrepreneurial endeavours.

Excellence in Research and Research Partnership

Quality in Acute Stroke Care Program for their research which is transforming clinical practice by providing new high-level evidence for the importance of nursing care to manage fever, high blood glucose levels and swallowing difficulties after stroke.

Team: Professor Sandy Middleton, Ms Simeon Dale, Professor Elizabeth McInnes, Ms Kelly Coughlan, Dr Cintia Martinez, Mrs Tara Doyle, Mrs Joylynn Israel, Ms Patty Zenonos, and Mr Benjamin McElduff.

Excellence in Community Engagement

Dr Daniel van den Hoek for his contributions to the McAuley at Banyo Campus in Brisbane through his work in the School of Behavioural and Health Sciences and with community outreach initiatives including work with the Holy Cross Laundry service and the 10k Steps Banyo and Kicking Goals Together programs.

Mr Jye West for his work with external training partners and security and cleaning services to create a training and development pathway for people from refugee backgrounds and providing on-the-job training at ACU campuses.

