ACU welcomes two leaders to senior leadership team

The University’s Senate on Tuesday 15 August endorsed the appointments of Father Anthony Casamento CSMA as ACU’s inaugural Vice President and Professor Hayden Ramsay as Pro Vice-Chancellor Assisting the Vice-Chancellor and President and Professor of Catholic Philosophy.

The newly created position of Vice President is responsible for the Catholic-related operations of the University and brings together new and existing Catholic functions. The creation of this position also emphasises ACU’s Catholicity.

The Vice President simultaneously holds the position of Director, Identity and Mission overseeing a portfolio that covers Identity and Mission, Campus Ministry, Community Engagement, La Salle Academy for Faith Formation and Religious Education, Church Relations, Congregational Projects, Staff Formation and the ACU Centre for Liturgy.

Father Casamento has been employed at ACU since 2010 and has been tremendously successful in his position in the articulation, promotion and transmission of the Catholic intellectual and spiritual tradition into ACU.

The newly created position of Pro Vice-Chancellor Assisting the Vice-Chancellor and President and Professor of Catholic Philosophy, will undertake high-level strategic projects as directed by the Vice-Chancellor and President.

As Professor of Catholic Philosophy the position will provide intellectual leadership, particularly in the fields of philosophy and ethics, and will use this expertise to contribute to aspects of ACU’s PM Glynn Institute’s public policy and engagement strategy.

Professor Ramsay has worked with Catholic institutions in Melbourne and Sydney for many years. He has 30 years of experience in academic life, including as a Professor of Philosophy and in senior university management. Professor Ramsay has worked closely with ACU in his immediate past role as the Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Professor of Philosophy and Ethics at The University of Notre Dame Australia (UNDA).

Source: ACU.