Adrian Middeldorp on ACYF: ‘great experience for my nieces and nephews’

This article is part of a series of profiles on members of the Diocese of Parramatta who have been nominated to help prepare for the Australian Catholic Youth Festival (ACYF). To read other profiles and learn more about the ACYF, click here.

Adrian Middeldorp is the Engagement Manager in the Communications Unit of the Diocese of Parramatta. He is on the Promotions, Partnerships and Communications Committee of the Australian Catholic Youth Festival 2017.

What are you most looking forward to at the Australian Catholic Youth Festival?

I have nieces and nephews travelling across from South Australia to be at ACYF because they’re in the age range. Seeing the the vibrancy and size of the Church in Australia will be a great experience, because they are from small parishes in SA. To know that I played a part, however small, is very humbling.

Have large Catholic gatherings supported your faith? How so?

I have had the privilege of attending three World Youth Days; Sydney, Rio and Krakow. The way millions can be silent and deep in prayer always overwhelms me. Whilst I prefer the smaller, quieter things, the larger gatherings give me a good shot of Catholic energy.

What are your specific activities to support the ACYF?

I attend monthly meetings for the Promotions, Partnerships and Communications (PPC) and weekly teleconferences. I am currently working on fitting out the media centre at Sydney Showgrounds. This is quite the challenge for me, as I am usually somebody who is covering things and using a media centre, not running one. Thankfully, I have great help from the rest of the committee who are all committed professionals, so it’s really a team effort. I am very privileged to be working with some talented people across ACBC, Archdiocese of Sydney and other Catholic Institutions and Agencies.

What are the challenges of your specific mission?

The great challenge is reaching our target audience. In a world that is competing for the time and energy of young people with much more money, it’s hard to cut through. That’s why although social media and web engagement is important, they do not replace personal invitations from friends, parents and youth leaders.

What is your favourite…

Movie? Amadeus (1984)

Song? You Don’t Love Me – Caro Emerald

Sports Team(s)? Western Sydney Wanderers (A-League) and the Adelaide Crows (AFL)

Celebrity? Michael Palin

Hymn? Jesus Christ is Risen Today

Artwork? Café Terrace at Night by Vincent van Gogh

Place of pilgrimage? Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mexico. I had the opportunity to go there a few times when I was staying there for a few months.

Saint? St Stephen, St Thomas More & St Augustine, in no particular order.

Church? This is a tough one, as I have so many, but the Franziskaner (Franciscan Church), Salzburg is a special one for me.

The ACYF registration process can be completed on mobile or tablet devices. Alternatively, groups and individuals can register online at, www.acyf.org.au. For further information, contact James Camden, Director – Catholic Youth Parramatta – on jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au or (02) 8838 3428.

This article is part of a series of profiles on members of the Diocese of Parramatta who have been nominated to help prepare for the ACYF. To read other profiles and learn more about the ACYF, click here.