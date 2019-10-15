Archdiocese of Newark calls for greater engagement of laity in new pastoral plan

A new pastoral initiative that calls for greater engagement of the laity, as well as the protection of all members of the faithful and more direct and open communication has been launched by the Archdiocese of Newark in New Jersey, USA.

Forward in Faith Together: Our Road Ahead has been created for the Archdiocese after two years of careful listening and consultation.

Forward in Faith Together is supported by six key pillars, with “each representing an area of action that calls for our renewed energy,” according to Cardinal Joseph W Tobin, Archbishop of Newark.

The six pillars are:

Protection of the Faithful;

Accountability, Transparency and Communication;

Archdiocesan Pastoral Planning;

Lifelong Faith Formation and Education;

Ongoing Formation/Support of Clergy;

Active Engagement of the Laity.

In his message accompanying the release of Forward in Faith Together, Cardinal Tobin said “I envision a future where lay people are fully engaged in the life of our Archdiocese at all levels and where parishioners of every age play direct and decisive roles in our worship, our faith formation, and our service to those in need. I also see priests united with one another and with the people they serve. I see deacons, consecrated men and women, and lay people who feel prepared and empowered, build up the Body of Christ that is the Church of Newark.

“My vision for the Archdiocese is one of genuine solidarity in Christ. Our differences should enrich our Church, not divide it. The challenges we face should bring us closer together and allow the Holy Spirit to give us the wisdom, courage, hope and generosity we need to be successful missionary disciples,” he said.

For more information about Forward in Faith Together, please visit https://forward.rcan.org/