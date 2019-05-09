Australian Catholic Youth Festival 2019 Registrations are OPEN

The pilgrimage to Perth has begun! Join Bishop Vincent and Catholic Youth Parramatta as we journey across the Nullarbor with up to 7,000 other young people from our Australian Church.

This is the biggest and most diverse gathering of young people that this country hosts.

For our teachers and students you are being registered internally through your school – please book with them. This email burst is specifically for those who will be finished school by December this year or are over 18 years of age.

Here are the details! We plan to be in Perth from Saturday 7th – Wednesday 11th December. However, you can go earlier or stay later at your own expense. In some cases this may be a cheaper option.

your return flight to Perth yourself. Be prepared to potentially fly via another city to get the cheapest fares SEND your ticket to james.camden@parracatholic.org and we will give you four nights twin-share accommodation at the Novotel Hotel in Perth for free! Tell us if there is someone you’d like to share with

your ticket to james.camden@parracatholic.org and we will give you four nights twin-share accommodation at the Novotel Hotel in Perth for free! Tell us if there is someone you’d like to share with GO TO www.acyf.org.au and register for $220. Don’t forget to choose Diocese of Parramatta from the drop-down menu so that we can be in contact with you.

TOGETHER, as Catholic Youth Parramatta, all youth, young adults, students and teachers will have access to purchasing a t-shirt, being part of a three month formation program and a commissioning mass with Bishop Vincent.

Get on board as we ‘Listen to what the Spirit is Saying’!