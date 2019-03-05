Bishop Vincent celebrates Lunar New Year at St Monica’s North Parramatta

Kung Hei Fat Choi!

On Sunday 10 February 2019, Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, welcomed the Year of the Pig with members of the Chinese chaplaincy at St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta.

Bishop Vincent and Fr Ephraim Lam, parish priest and chaplain to the Chinese community, celebrated Lunar New Year with a Mass that had readings, prayers and songs in both English and Cantonese.

Following Mass, Bishop Vincent blessed two brand-new lion costumes from China before lion dancers lead attendees to the parish hall, where a lunch banquet prepared by parishioners was served.

